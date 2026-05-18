USC's Top 25 Ranking Raises Questions Ahead of Big Ten Tournament

USC Trojans baseball entered the final weekend of the regular season with momentum, national respect, and a legitimate argument to host an NCAA Regional.

Three games later, the Trojans are entering conference tournament week with a very different outlook.

After dropping a crucial road series against Oregon, USC fell eight spots in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 rankings, sliding from No. 17 to No. 25 heading into postseason play. The drop marked one of the largest movements inside the rankings this week and reflected just how important late-season series have become with NCAA Tournament seeding now taking center stage.

USC celebrates a home run by Isaac Cadena (20) as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC was one of six ranked teams to lose a weekend series during the final stretch of the regular season. The matchup in Eugene was also one of five ranked-versus-ranked series across college baseball over the weekend. These high-stakes matchups added even more weight to the results as teams fight for positioning before Selection Monday.

Oregon Series Alters USC Trojans National Positioning

The Trojans entered the weekend hoping to strengthen their hosting resume. Instead, the series loss created fresh uncertainty around where USC stands nationally.

Even with the setback, USC still finished the regular season with an impressive 42-14 overall record and a 20-10 mark in conference play. That body of work was enough to earn the Trojans the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. That No. 4 seed secures one of the most valuable advantages in the conference tournament: a first-round bye.

USC’s Kevin Takeuchi, left, picks off Oregon utility Jack Brooks at second as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The updated D1Baseball rankings entering tournament week are:

UCLA North Carolina Georgia Tech Georgia Texas Auburn Oregon State Southern Miss West Virginia Texas A&M Florida State Arkansas Kansas Oregon Alabama Mississippi State Ole Miss Florida Oklahoma State Nebraska Arizona State Cincinnati Tennessee Coastal Carolina USC

Big Ten Tournament Bye Could Be Massive For Trojans

Despite the national ranking drop, USC’s top-four finish in the conference standings gives the Trojans a far more manageable route in Omaha.

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC pitcher Caden Hunter (22) high-fives teammates after a game against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Under the Big Ten’s tournament format, seeds five through 12 begin play in a double-elimination round from Tuesday through Thursday. The surviving teams then advance into a single-elimination bracket beginning Friday.

Because USC secured the No. 4 seed, the Trojans completely avoid the early double-elimination grind and move directly into the quarterfinal round on May 22. USC is expected to face the winner emerging from a pod that includes Purdue, Iowa, Illinois, and Michigan State.

That extra rest could become critical, especially for a pitching staff looking to regroup after the Oregon series.

NCAA Tournament Outlook Has Shifted

Although USC is safely headed to the NCAA Tournament field, the latest rankings likely changed the Trojans’ postseason destination.

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC infielder Ethan Hedges (15) encourage infielder Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek (27) during the fifth inning after hitting his second home run of the game at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Just weeks ago, USC appeared firmly in the conversation to host an NCAA Regional in Los Angeles. Sitting at No. 25 now makes that possibility increasingly unlikely unless the Trojans make a dominant run through the Big Ten Tournament and capture the conference title.

Instead, USC is now trending toward becoming a dangerous No. 2 seed in another program’s regional.

The NCAA Selection Committee recently adjusted its seeding structure to rank teams 1 through 32 nationally rather than only identifying the top 16 hosts. Teams seeded between 17 and 32 are typically placed as No. 2 seeds in regionals, meaning USC could be sent into a difficult road environment despite its strong regular-season record.

Still, there is opportunity ahead.

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC infielder Ethan Hedges (15) hits the ball in the seventh inning against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

A deep run in Omaha would not only help USC stabilize its national standing but could also restore momentum entering the NCAA Tournament.

Even after the late-season stumble, the Trojans remain one of the more talented teams in the country and potentially one of the most dangerous opponents any regional host could draw.

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