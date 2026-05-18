USC's Big Ten Tournament Path Comes Into Focus After Oregon Loss

Following their regular season series loss against the Oregon Ducks in Eugene, the USC Trojans baseball team enters the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska, as the No. 4 seed, as they look to build a case to host an NCAA Tournament Regional at Dedeaux Field in Los Angeles.

The Trojans are one of the few teams in college baseball this season with over 40 wins, and if they have a strong showing in the Big Ten Tournament, they could be deserving of hosting a regional in Los Angeles for the NCAA Tournament.

USC celebrates a home run by Isaac Cadena (20) as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC enters the Big Ten Tournament with a 42-14 overall record and went 20-10 in conference play during the regular season. Following their series loss to the Ducks, capped off by a thrilling 6-5 win by Oregon on Saturday that went 14 innings, USC surprisingly fell eight spots in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings from No. 17 to No. 25.

With a first-round bye in the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 4 seed, here’s a breakdown of the Trojans path to the title game on Sunday in Omaha.

USC Trojans Big Ten Tournament Outlook

USC outfielder Jack Basseer hits a single as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC will open the Big Ten Tournament on Friday against qualifier one, the team that goes 2-0 in the double elimination bracket, which could be either the No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers, No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes, No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini, or the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans.

During the regular season, the Trojans didn’t play Michigan State but played the Illinois Fighting Illini, Purdue Boilermakers, and the Iowa Hawkeyes. In those three series, the Trojans went 9-0, sweeping all three teams. It's to be seen if the Trojans have the same spark against either of those three teams if they match up in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal on Friday.

If the Trojans can get past the quarterfinals, they could potentially meet their arch-rival, the No. 1-ranked UCLA Bruins, in the semifinals on Saturday. UCLA is among the best teams in college baseball this season, entering the tournament with a 48-6 overall record and going 28-2 in Big Ten play.

Can USC Trojans Knock Off Top Seeded UCLA Bruins?

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Bruins are a top threat to make the College World Series and win the national championship, and that showed when USC played them in a road series at the beginning of April in Westwood. In the series, UCLA swept the Trojans, outscoring them 31-16 in three games.

The closest USC came to winning was the second game of the series against the Bruins, in which they lost 9-8. USC will look to bring that same energy to a potential semifinal matchup against the Bruins.

If USC pulls off the stunning upset against the Bruins in the semifinals, potential opponents in the championship game include the No. 2-seeded Nebraska Cornhuskers and the No. 3-seeded Oregon Ducks. USC would love to get revenge against Oregon in a potential Big Ten championship matchup and lock up hosting a regional in the NCAA Tournament.

USC pitcher Mason Edwards throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC’s first matchup of the Big Ten Tournament will be an early wake-up call for Trojans fans as the first pitch is set for 7 a.m. PT at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

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