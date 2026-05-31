How to Watch USC Trojans Baseball vs. Texas State in Elimination Game

The saying goes that revenge is best served cold, but the USC Trojans baseball team already has a chance to redeem itself against the Texas State Bobcats under the Texas heat in College Station.

After the Bobcats beat the Trojans 5-4 in Game 2 of the College Station Regional, USC was sent into the loser's bracket of the regional. The Trojans then beat Lamar University 19-6, and Texas State fell to Texas A&M 17-2, so USC and Texas State will now square off in a rematch on Sunday with elimination on the line in Game 5.

USC celebrates a home run by Isaac Cadena (20) as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How to Watch USC Baseball vs. Texas State

When: 1 p.m. PT

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Where: Blue Bell Park - College Station, Texas

First pitch for USC vs. Texas State in the College Station Regional is scheduled for 1 p.m. PT, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

According DraftKings Sportsbook, USC is favored to beat Texas State with the Trojans' betting odds currently at -238. Meanwhile, the Bobcats' odds of advancing with a win over USC sit at +180.

The winner of the elimination game between the Trojans and the Bobcats will face Texas A&M on Sunday as the Aggies wait to learn who their opponent will be. Game 6, which is Texas A&M's first opportunity to clinch the regional title, is currently scheduled for 6 p.m. PT with the TV broadcast currently TBD.

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC head coach Andy Stankiewicz takes questions after a game against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

USC Trojans vs. Texas State Rematch

The first game between USC and Texas State was a close one as the Trojans failed to pull away and a two-run ninth inning from the Bobcats sent USC into the loser's bracket. The Trojans left 13 runners on base throughout the loss, and the team batting 1-14 with runners in scoring position. USC had some success at the plate registering 10 hits and 4 walks, but the Trojans also struck out 12 times in the loss.

Texas State used five pitchers in Ryan Markwadt, Alec Beversdorf, Cade Smith, Dylan Kerbow, and Wade Cooper to beat USC. On the other side, the Trojans used Grant Govel, Sax Matson, Andrew Johnson, and Adam Troy in the first game against Texas State.

For Sunday's rematch, the pitching matchups have not been announced,

USC's ace Mason Edwards pitched against Lamar University on Saturday, and Trojans coach Andy Stankiewicz was asked about the possibility of Edwards pitching again on Sunday:

USC pitcher Mason Edwards throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We'll see what it looks like. Most likely not, though. That was some discussion in the dugout between me and our pitching coach, coach Allen. But same time, he's got a fantastic career out in front of him and just want to make sure that he's ready to do that well. And so, we just felt like, 'Hey just stay in there. Keep us on the right track. Let's take care of today.' Sometimes you worry about tomorrow, and today slips away," said Stankiewicz.

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