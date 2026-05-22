USC Trojans vs. Michigan State Spartans Big Ten Tournament Live Score Updates

The USC Trojans and Michigan State Spartans are set to play each other in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Big Ten baseball conference tournament. The Trojans will be the home team.

It's an early start for the west coasters out there. First pitch is scheduled for 7 a.m. PT and the game will be broadcast on Big Ten network. The starting pitcher for USC will be left hander, Mason Edwards.

This article will beupdated live with live score updates.

Live Updates

Oregon infielder Maddox Molony, left, forces out USC outfielder Jack Basseer at second base as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bottom 2nd: USC 2, MSU 0

Lamb struck out swinging.

Top 2nd: USC 2, MSU 0

McKay struck out swinging

Deckinga struck out looking.

Seymour grounded out to catcher.

Bottom 1st: USC 2, MSU 0

Basseer fouled out to catcher.

Cadena tripled to right center. Takeuchi scored.

Takeuchi doubled to right center. Au. Lopez scored.

Au. Lopez walked.

Ad. Lopez struck out looking.

Covarrubias grounded out to short.

Top 1st: USC 0, MSU 0

Sturgess struck out swinging.

Picot walked. Williams to second.

Thomas struck out swinging.

Bright singled to center.

Williams grounded out to short.

How the USC Trojans Got Here

USC celebrates a home run by Isaac Cadena (20) as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State comes into this game after back-to-back wins in the opening stages of the tournament over the Purdue Boilermakers and Iowa Hawkeyes. The Spartans are the No. 12 seed in the Big Ten after going 11-19 in conference play in the regular season and 24-31 overall.

Being the 12 seed, Michigan State had to battle their way through the double elimination portion of the Big Ten tournament for the teams that were seeded 5-12. They now are in the quarterfinals, mixed in with the top four seeds and the other three teams that made it past the double elimination part of the bracket.

Michigan State infielder Randy Seymour (35) crosses home plate after his eighth-inning home run gave the Spartans a 4–3 lead at Jim Patterson Stadium as Michigan State defeated the Louisville Cardinals in the season opener in Louisville, Ky., on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC is the No. 4 seed and earned a bye to the quarterfinals. USC finished the regular season with a conference record of 20-10 and an overall record of 42-14. Regardless of how this tournament plays out, the Trojans look poised to make it back to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season under coach Andy Stankiewicz.

According to "D1 Baseball," USC is currently projected to earn a No. 2 seed in an NCAA Tournament regionals. There are 16 regionals, each hosted by a top 16 team. The Trojans appear to just be on the outside of hosting after their series loss to the Oregon Ducks to wrap up the regular season. However, they are comfortably in the tournament field according to this projection.

The winner of this game between USC and Michigan State will advance to the semifinals and play the winner of the No. 1 seed UCLA Bruins and the No. 5 seed Purdue Boilermakers.

On the other side of the bracket are the No. 2 seed Nebraska Cornhuskers, No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks, No. 7 seed Michigan Wolverines, and No. 11 seed Washington Huskies.

Betting Odds

USC pitcher Mason Edwards throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, USC is a heavy favorite to beat Michigan State with odds of -500 on the moneyline. Michigan State is +340.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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