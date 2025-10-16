4-Star Guard Anthony Felesi Includes USC Trojans in Major Recruiting Update
Four-star Utah Prep guard Anthony Felesi has announced his final five schools, listing USC, UCLA, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, and BYU.
For the Trojans, who are still searching for their first commitment in the 2026 class, Felesi represents both a major recruiting opportunity and an ideal fit for what head coach Eric Musselman is building in Los Angeles.
Rising Star from Utah Prep
Felesi, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard and small forward, plays for Utah Prep, the same powerhouse program that produced BYU freshman and projected 2026 top-five NBA draft pick AJ Dybantsa.
His development over the past two seasons has mirrored the rise of that nationally recognized program — transforming from a talented scorer to a complete two-way contributor.
As a sophomore, Felesi averaged 14.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.
He followed that up with a strong junior campaign, posting 13.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks, showing a massive leap as a rebounder and defender while maintaining his offensive efficiency.
That growth has elevated his national profile, earning him consensus four-star status and rankings as high as No. 49 overall by 247Sports and No. 61 by Rivals.
His versatility — the ability to play either guard or wing, rebound at a high level, and defend multiple positions — has made him one of the most coveted uncommitted prospects in the 2026 class.
USC’s Position in His Recruitment
Felesi took his official visit to USC on Sept. 14, part of a five-stop tour that also included Pittsburgh and San Diego State, with visits to UCLA (Oct. 22) and BYU (mid-November) still to come.
USC has been among the most consistent programs recruiting him, maintaining contact throughout the summer and fall as Musselman’s staff continues to prioritize high-upside wings who fit the team’s physical style of play.
Landing Felesi would mark a major breakthrough for the Trojans in the 2026 cycle, where they have yet to secure a commitment.
With Musselman’s reputation for developing guards and wings like former NBA lottery picks, Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black and Golden State Warriors forward Moses Moody into versatile defenders and efficient scorers, the fit between player and program is natural.
National Interest and Recruiting Outlook
Before trimming his list to five, Felesi received offers from a long list of high-major programs — including Gonzaga, Louisville, Seton Hall, South Florida, Washington, Villanova, LSU, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Arizona State, Mississippi State, Creighton, Hawaii, Houston, and others.
His recruitment has been one of the most active in the 2026 class, with strong interest from both West Coast and national programs.
For USC, his addition would help anchor a class expected to emphasize perimeter defense, rebounding, and shooting depth — three areas Felesi already excels in.
His presence would also continue the Trojans’ growing trend of targeting multi-positional players capable of contributing early in the Big Ten.
With his decision expected later this fall or early winter, the Trojans remain firmly in the running.
For a program still seeking its first 2026 pledge, Felesi could be the prospect who sets the tone for what’s to come — a high-motor, two-way guard whose rise mirrors USC’s own ambitions on the recruiting trail.