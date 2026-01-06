Biggest Takeaways From USC's Blowout Loss To Michigan State

Following a 30-point road loss to the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines, the USC Trojans faced off against the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Looking to upset Michigan State once again, the Trojans weren't able to match last year's performance, as USC dropped its second straight matchup of their three-game Big Ten road trip, falling 80-51 to the Spartans.

With the loss, the Trojans drop to 12-3 on the season, and 1-3 in Big Ten play. USC forward Ezra Ausar led the Trojans in scoring with 16 points, seven rebounds, and one assist on 5-of-11 shooting from the field in the loss to Michigan State.

Jan 5, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Ezra Ausar (2) shoots off the glass against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Trojans guard Jerry Easter also scored in double figures for USC, scoring 12 points, two steals, and one assist. Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Trojans' blowout road loss to Michigan State.

Michigan State Defense Shuts Down USC's Offense

Jan 5, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Terrance Williams II (5) works the ball into the paint against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

After a heartbreaking road loss to the No. 10 Nebraska Cornhuskers, Michigan State’s defense was looking to get back to its toughness on defense against the Trojans. Michigan State’s defense did just that as the Spartans proved to be too much for USC from the opening tip, holding the Trojans to a season-low in first-half points.

USC scored 17 first-half points, trailing the Spartans 33-17 at halftime. Scoring droughts by the Trojans and MSU's scoring runs allowed Michigan State to run away from the Trojans midway through the first half.

MSU’s defense held USC to 21.4 percent shooting from the field and 14.3 percent from three-point range. The Trojans finished the game shooting under 32.7 percent from the field and 17.6 percent from the three-point range. The Spartans also held USC star Chad Baker-Mazara to four points on 2-of-6 shooting from the field, despite him playing fewer minutes than usual.

The recent shooting performances against the Wolverines and the Spartans have been outcomes that the Trojans haven’t been accustomed to seeing this season. USC aims to solve its offensive woes when it faces Minnesota on Friday night.

USC Can't Hang With the Elite Big Ten Teams Just Yet

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. celebrates after his assist to Kur Teng during the second half in the game against USC on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is no question that USC has made great strides in its second season under coach Eric Musselman, and the Trojans' 12-3 start to the year backs it up. Entering this season with a group of talented transfers that have contributed to the Trojans' strong start, USC has made a case as one of the most underrated teams in the Big Ten.

While the Trojans have lacked depth in the backcourt with the recent injuries to guards Rodney Rice and Amarion Dickerson, losing consecutive games on the road by 20-plus points to two of the best teams in the Big Ten is not an encouraging sign for USC. If anything, the last two games have shown that the Trojans still have a way to go in proving that they can compete with the top teams in the Big Ten.

Michigan State Takes Advantage Of USC In Transition, Forcing Turnovers

Jan 5, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) drives past Southern California Trojans forward Chad Baker-Mazara (4) during the second half for a basket at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Under coach Tom Izzo, Michigan State has always been a team that thrives in transition, and they dominated USC in that category on Monday night, scoring 25 fast-break points. The Spartans received tremendous performances from guard Jeremy Fears Jr. and Jaxon Kohler, who combined for 31 points in the win. Kohler went a perfect 6-of-6 from the field, scoring 16 points, eight rebounds, and two assists. Fears Jr. scored 15 points, seven assists, and three rebounds.

Michigan State forward Coen Carr also had a much-needed bounce-back performance, leading the Spartans with 18 points, six rebounds, and one assist. USC, which was on full display in their previous loss to the Wolverines, once again struggled with turnovers, recording 17 in the loss. Out of the 17 turnovers by USC, Ausar committed seven of them.

What's Next For USC?

Jan 2, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman talks to forward Chad Baker-Mazara (4) in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

After falling to the Spartans, USC will cap off its three-game road trip against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday night. The tip-off from Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota, between the Trojans and Golden Gophers is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network.

While USC has played arguably two of the top four teams in the Big Ten during their road stretch, it is crucial that the Trojans close out their trip with a win over Minnesota on Friday night in Minneapolis. Capping off a road trip with a win is critical for USC’s confidence heading into the heat of Big Ten conference play in January and February.

