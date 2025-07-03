Bronny James Comments on LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers Trade Rumors
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James is heading into his second season in the NBA. The former USC Trojans guard and son of LeBron James was asked on Wednesday about the speculation that his father may be on a different team next season.
Bronny James Comments on LeBron James Offseason’ News
There is speculation around the league that LeBron James may not be a Los Angeles Laker by the time the 2025 season starts. Bronny has been keeping his head down and not worrying about these rumors.
“I don’t really pay attention to that stuff. There’s a lot of stuff going around that I don’t really pay attention to,” Bronny James said to reporters.
Bronny was asked if he and LeBron ever talk about these types of things when it comes to the future of their team and direction of the franchise.
“We don’t really talk about much. I think when stuff like that does come up, he just tells me too not to worry about it, not even pay attention to it,” Bronny said. “Just locked into what you have going on right now and that’s what’s going to get me better and keep me focused.”
Bronny was selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. He played sparingly for the Lakers in his rookie season, but made improvements in the G-League for the South Bay Lakers as the season progressed. He will be in summer league action on Saturday, June 5 when the Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors in the California Classic at Chase Center.
The Future of LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James’s destination for the 2025-2026 season appears to be more up in the air than what was originally thought heading into this offseason. The future Hall of Famer and basketball legend will be turning 41-years-old this season and is trying to maximize his opportunity to win another NBA championship. The question is, will be be able to do that with the Lakers?
LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, released a statement earlier this week.
“LeBron wants to compete for a championship. He knows the Lakers are building for the future,” Paul said. “He values a relasitc chance of winning it all…We do want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive, and want what’s best fro him.”
Throughout LeBron’s entire career, each franchise he’s been apart of has been building around him. With Luka Doncic now on the Lakers, that is no longer the case. The 26-year-old Doncic is already one of the top players in the world and building around him for the future will be priority No. 1 for the Lakers front office and coaching staff.