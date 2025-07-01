Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James' Encouraging Comments on Bronny James Workout Video
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James and LeBron James made history last season becoming the first ever father-son duo to ever take there court together during an NBA game. Will the former USC Trojans guard Bronny James be playing on the same team as his father again next season?
There was a video of Bronny posted on Instagram by basketball trainer Chris Johnson of Bronny going through a cardio drill and throwing down some dunks. LeBron commented on this post saying “It’s happening!! Continue to work.”
Bronny James Heading into Second NBA Season
Bronny James was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. Bronny didn’t see much action on the NBA court during his rookie season. and appeared in just 27 games. He averaged 2.3 points and shot 31.3 percent in 6.7 minutes per game.
As the season progressed, Bronny spent more time in the G-League with the South Bay Lakers. In 11 games played, he averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 assists, and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 44.0 percent from the field.
Bronny will be in action later this week for the Lakers summer league team when they play in the California Classic on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors.
Could LeBron James be on the Move?
On Sunday, LeBron opted into his $52.6 million player option with the Lakers for the 2025-2026 season. ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania reported that James wants to compete for an NBA title this season, but isn’t sold that he can do that with the current state of the Lakers.
“I’m told he wants to compete for a championship next season and he is uncertain about the Lakers roster moving forward,” Charania said. “My understanding is James is supportive of the Lakers positioning themselves around Luka Doncic, building for the future,”
LeBron’s agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports also put out a statement regarding James.
“LeBron wants to compete for a championship. He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that,” Paul said. “But he values a realistic chance of winning it all…We do want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what’s best for him.”
Last season, the Lakers pulled off a stunning trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic. The Lakers finished as the No. 3 seed in the Western conference and fell in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
While it may seem surprising for a team to trade an all-time great player still playing at a high level in LeBron James, it could end up being what is best for both parties involved. Time will tell if this comes true or not.