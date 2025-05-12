Bronny James Gives Update On LeBron James' Future, Los Angeles Lakers
With the Los Angeles Lakers season over, there is speculation on if NBA star LeBron James will continue his career next season. This season, James had the opportunity to play with his son on the Lakers, something he has wanted to happen for years.
Following the season, former USC Trojans guard Bronny James talked about his father’s future in the league. James sat down with Fox Sports’ Melissa Rohlin on whether he wants his father to keep playing.
“Yeah for sure,” James said. “However long he can come back for, it’s always a pleasure being around him. He’s locked in. The stuff he does for his body and the preparation and stuff like that, I want to take full advantage of it.”
While the former Trojan did not give an exact answer on his father's future, he does imply that the NBA star is still taking care of his body and could be physically prepared to play another season. James is also looking forward to more time to learn from his father.
The NBA veteran is 40 years old and will be 41 in the 2025-2026 season. Despite his age, he finished the regular season with 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists. The Lakers' season ended disappointingly, losing in the first round of the NBA Playoffs despite being the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.
For the past couple of seasons, it was known that James wanted to stay in the NBA long enough to play with his son. In the 2024 NBA Draft, the Lakers selected the former Trojan. The two became the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game together. With having achieved that goal, there was a view that James’ career could be done.
MORE: USC Trojans Lose Wide Receiver Recruit Kohen Brown: Notre Dame Flip?
MORE: USC Trojans Defensive Line Commit Malik Brooks Shuts Down Recruitment
MORE: USC Trojans To Flip Georgia Bulldogs' Elite 4-Star Wide Receiver Recruit?
“To be able to play the game that I love and to be able to be along my son this whole year has been one of the most gratifying, satisfying journeys I’ve ever been on,” James said about playing with Bronny.
There is also speculation that James would not want to go out the way the Lakers’ season ended. Only winning one playoff game is not a way he may have wanted to end his long career. There is also an idea that James would prefer a victory tour, announcing her retirement ahead of his final season.
Following the playoff loss, it was revealed that James suffered a Grade 2 MCL Sprain. His recovery from the knee injury could also be another factor in his future in the league.
“I’ve had the regular tendonitis and the patella, all that stuff, but this is the first time I’ve ever had a sustained knee injury where I had to, like, okay, you got to get off your feet,” James said on the “Mind The Game,” podcast. “I have some time to get it right and get back to full strength as far as I need.”
Between what James and his son said, despite being vague, there is a good chance the NBA star returns for another season. James has plenty of time to recover from his injury, get his body right, and return to the team next season.