USC Basketball: Bronny James Talks Lakers Summer League Debut
USC Trojans-turned-Los Angeles Lakers point guard Bronny James had a fairly low-key first technical game as a pro. L.A. fell, 108-94, in its Summer League opening game against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, at Chase Center in San Francisco. James scored just four points, shooting 2-of-9 from the field, while chipping in two assists, two rebounds, and one steal.
Per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, James spoke to gathered reporters postgame about some lessons he could glean from his Lakers debut.
"Every first game that I step on the next level, there's always some butterflies in my stomach," James reflected. "But as soon as the ball tips and we go a couple times down then it goes away and [we're] just playing basketball."
Here's the moment James (and fellow Lakers rookie draftee Dalton Knecht) scored his first basket for Los Angeles:
"I was just trying to focus on being aggressive, going downhill and trying to get a layup out of it, but that wasn't open all the time, so I just settled for the midrange, but my coach [Dane Johnson] always tells me to get downhill because I'm a bigger guard," James explained of his decision to go for a jumper with his first take.
"Maybe the atmosphere," James said of the most standout element of his pro debut. "It was more than I expected. I mean, it's a big game for me, but I didn't know if people from Golden State would come and rep for me. So that was pretty nice to see."
