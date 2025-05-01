Bronny James Reveals NBA Summer League Plan After Los Angeles Lakers Playoff Loss
The Los Angeles Lakers playoff run came to an end on Wednesday night following a fourth loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. With the Lakers season officially over, former USC Trojans guard Bronny James’ rookie year has come to an end.
While James did see the court in two games during the Lakers’ playoff run, it was not substantial. He played four minutes in Game One and one minute in Game Three. Following the Game Five loss, James revealed his plans for the offseason.
James will play in the Las Vegas Summer League, which he also did last season. The Vegas Summer League will give James more practice and playing time to improve his game.
To prepare for his transition to the NBA in 2024, James participated in the summer league. Last year, James had a slow start in the summer, but towards the end showed improvement. In his final two games last summer, he scored 25 points, making three out of eight three-point shots, an improvement from making zero three-pointers in the first four games.
Continuing to get reps is going to be what helps James improve heading into year two. As a rookie, he split his time between the G League and the NBA. While he had some good moments in the NBA, much of his success came in the G League with the South Bay Lakers.
James played 11 games, starting in each of them with South Bay. He averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.9 steals. While he may not have played in every game, James knew the reps he was getting in the G League were valuable.
“The reps, just getting some games under my belt, and you know, not just sitting and watching. So just being able to go out there and play my game,” James said about the G League.
James was drafted in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft. James and his father, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James became the first father father-son duo to play in the NBA together.
The Lakers’ rookie declared for the draft just one year after his time with the USC Trojans. With the Trojans, James averaged 4.8 points, 2.1 assists, and 2.8 rebounds. With playing college for just one season, and it being shortened due to a health condition, there is still a lot of development ahead for James.
James finished his rookie season in the NBA averaging 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and a 31.3 field goal percentage. He averaged just 6.7 minutes but earned his first start in the final game of the regular season. The Lakers had clinched the No. 3 seed and rested starters.
“Thought I got better. I thought I grew as a player and a person,” James said about his rookie season after his first start. “Just more work to be done. Feel like my progression has been slow, but getting every day.”
“I feel like I have taken some steps in the right direction and I’m, you know, looking forward to doing that in the years to come,” James said. “I feel like I’ve been doing better.”
James will now head into his first full offseason as a professional, getting ready for year two of his career.