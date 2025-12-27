Five-Star Point Guard Makes Recruiting Announcement with USC, Iowa, Michigan

The USC Trojans are firmly embedded in an early, high-level recruiting battle for one of the most coveted guards in the 2027 class, and the race around Cayden Daughtry is beginning to take shape. The five-star point guard from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has emerged as a national priority for multiple programs, with USC consistently mentioned alongside Iowa, Michigan, Miami, and Florida State as the schools gaining the most traction.

While the process remains early, the clustering of those five programs signals that Daughtry is no longer a “monitor-and-evaluate” prospect. He’s a tone-setter recruit capable of shaping an entire class. Ranked as the No. 17 overall prospect nationally by 247Sports, Daughtry sits near the very top of the 2027 board. Rivals also places him firmly in elite territory, rating him as Florida’s No. 5 overall prospect, the No. 4 point guard in the class, and a top-25 national player.

Cayden Daughtry's Prospect profile

Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Eric Musselman calls out a play during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Daughtry attends Calvary Christian Academy, where his on-court role already mirrors that of a college lead guard. As a sophomore, he averaged 16.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.1 steals per game, leading his team in assists and steals while finishing second in scoring. Calvary Christian went 22-1 and was ranked fifth nationally by MaxPreps, a context that matters when projecting production.

That resume still comes with runway. Daughtry has two full high school seasons remaining, and his value is tied as much to trajectory as it is to current output. Programs recruiting him are betting on continued growth physically, vocally, and as a primary decision-maker.

His recent 28-point showing on a college floor in a narrow win against Petersburg only reinforced what staffs already believe. It wasn’t a breakout moment so much as confirmation: Daughtry is comfortable dictating games against older, physical competition.

MORE: Betting Odds Shift Before Alamo Bowl Between USC and TCU

MORE: USC's Running Back Room Takes Hit After NFL Draft Decision

MORE: Mark Stoops Could Thrive As USC's Defensive Coordinator Amid Rumors

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

How USC Fits Into the Picture

Jan 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Under Trojans coach Eric Musselman, the Trojans have emphasized guard freedom, pace, and offensive responsibility. That philosophy has not gone unnoticed by Daughtry.

“They said they are going to let me go hoop,” Daughtry told Zagsblog following the win over Petersburg. “With coach (Eric) Musselman’s system you can see it in the offense sometimes, he just lets his guys hoop and play freely. If you know what you are doing, they are just going to give you the freedom to play your game.”

That pitch aligns directly with how Daughtry has been used and how he sees himself at the next level. USC isn’t selling him a role. It’s selling him control.

That vision has already produced tangible results as players like Chad Baker-Mazara have already been empowered to run, create, and own possessions as he is thrives early in his tenure with the Trojans.

The Auburn Tigers transfer is in the midst of a career year, averaging 21 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists through 13 games while shooting a career-best 45.7 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from three. Those returns reinforce the message USC is selling recruits like Daughtry: this is a system built to elevate guards who want the ball and the responsibility that comes with it.

A High-Priority Offer in USC’s 2027 Class

Dec 18, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts in the fisrt half against the Cal State Northridge Matadors at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC’s interest in Daughtry also reflects where he sits on the Trojans’ internal board. He is the 18th player USC has offered in the 2027 class, and one of the highest-ranked prospects in that pool. That offer list includes five-star forwards Ryan Hampton, Marcus Spears Jr., CJ Rosser, and five-star center Obinna Ekezie Jr.

From a historical perspective, the upside is significant. If USC were to land Daughtry, he would become only the seventh five-star prospect to sign with the Trojans since 2017, and the second five-star secured under Eric Musselman since his arrival, following Alijah Arenas. For a program looking to establish sustained national recruiting momentum under a new staff, that type of win carries weight beyond one position.

For USC, this is not just about adding talent. It’s about winning a head-to-head battle for a national-level point guard who fits the system, the timeline, and the program’s recruiting identity under Musselman. As Daughtry’s recruitment continues to crystallize, the Trojans aren’t circling the conversation, they’re already in it.