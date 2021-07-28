NBA Draft Prospect Evan Mobley Inks Mega Endorsement Deal

Sports Illustrated home
Projected first round pick Evan Mobley has signed a multiyear endorsement deal with Adidas, according to Nick DePaula of ESPN.

Mobley joins fellow NBA Draft prospect Jalen Suggs who also inked a contract with the three stripe brand. Draft prospects, Cade Cunningham and Jonathan Kuminga each agreed to deals with Nike earlier this week.

Mobley is one of the most coveted prospects in this years NBA draft class. He is a consensus top-three pick, despite only playing one season with USC. He was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year after averaging 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 2.4 assists in 33 games played. 

Although Mobley's draft fate is still unclear, a recent report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that, "Detroit’s internal meetings are still revolving around three players for the No. 1 pick on Thursday night — Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley, sources tell ESPN. Detroit isn’t fully there yet on committing to Cunningham with their first overall choice."

While Detroit holds high interest for the California product, the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets have also expressed enthusiasm about the 20-year-old. 

The 2021 NBA Draft is set for Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 8:00 p.m.

