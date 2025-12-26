A Fast-Rising Recruit Is Forcing USC Basketball to Take Notice

USC has emerged as a program to watch in the recruitment of rapidly rising 2026 wing Boyuan Zhang following his breakout performance at the Tarkanian Prep Classic in Las Vegas. Zhang, a 6-foot-8 wing playing for Veritas Prep on Nike’s EYBL Scholastic Circuit, picked up scholarship offers from USC, Illinois, and UNLV after the event. The strong showing also fueled a major rankings jump, with Zhang now sitting No. 35 nationally in the 2026 class.

For USC, the timing matters. The Trojans already hold one of the nation’s top 2026 recruiting classes and continue to evaluate high-upside perimeter players as the cycle takes shape. Zhang’s recent rise has placed him firmly on that short list.

A Rapid Rise on the National Radar

Zhang recently moved to the United States from China to compete full-time on the prep circuit, and his early EYBL Scholastic production has backed up the growing buzz. Through his first four games this season, he is averaging 19.3 points per contest while shooting 41.7 percent from three-point range.

Those numbers, paired with his size and positional versatility, have drawn attention from national recruiting services and high-major staffs alike. While full high school stat lines are limited, Zhang’s consistent scoring output in showcase settings has played a key role in his rapid climb up the rankings.

USC’s involvement at this stage signals early interest rather than a finished recruiting picture, but the Trojans have positioned themselves alongside other major programs as Zhang’s profile continues to rise.

International Experience Adds Context

What separates Zhang from many domestic prospects is the depth of his international résumé. He has been a regular contributor for China’s youth national teams across multiple age levels, giving evaluators a larger competitive sample than most prep players.

At the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, Zhang averaged 14.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, including several 20-point performances against top international competition. Earlier this year, he averaged 17.1 points per game at the U17 World Cup while shooting over 40 percent from three, reinforcing his reputation as a reliable perimeter scorer.

Across several FIBA youth tournaments, Zhang has consistently produced double-digit scoring averages, providing context for why his transition to the U.S. prep circuit has drawn such immediate attention.

Where USC Fits in the Bigger Picture

USC’s pursuit of Zhang comes during a strong 2026 recruiting cycle. The Trojans already boast the No. 4-ranked class nationally following the commitment of four-star twins Adonis and Darius Ratliff, and they remain in the mix for five-star forward Christian Collins, who has made multiple visits to the Galen Center.

Adding a player like Zhang would further strengthen USC’s perimeter depth in a class already trending toward national relevance. While his recruitment is still developing, the Trojans’ early involvement places them squarely in the conversation as Zhang continues to build momentum.

As the 2026 cycle progresses, Boyuan Zhang’s blend of size, shooting production, and international experience makes him one of the more intriguing wings to monitor. USC has taken notice and with his stock still climbing, the race for his commitment is only beginning.