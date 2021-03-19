Former American President Predicts USC's March Madness Destiny

Yes, even American Presidents keep up with March Madness.

President Obama completed his tournament bracket on Thursday and the USC Trojans make it all the way to the Elite Eight.

The former President has USC advancing in Saturdays matchup vs. Drake, advancing against Kansas, heading into the Sweet Sixteen and defeating Iowa, then playing the ferocious Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Elite Eight.

He also has undefeated Gonzaga [26-0] winning it all.

Sports Illustrated's 2021 March Madness Bracket

The Trojans will face off against Drake on Saturday, March 20 at 1:30 p.m. PT. This follows the Bulldog's victory over Wichita State, 53-52 pushing them forward into the next round. USC is favored to advance with the spread set at six in the Trojans favor.

Per FanDuel...

Moneyline: DRKE: (+215) | USC: (-260)

Spread: DRKE: +6 (-110) | USC: -6 (-110)

Total: 137.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

[READ: Three Things To Know: USC vs. Drake]

USC is 14-19 all-time in NCAA Tournament play. The teams last appearance in March Madness was back in 2017. USC went 2-1, defeating Providence 75-71 in a First Four game and SMU 66-65 in a first-round game. They fell to Baylor 84-78 in the second-round.

USC's No. 6 seed is their highest seeding since 2008, where they also clinched the No. 6 seed.

