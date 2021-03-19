Three Things To Know: March Madness USC vs. Drake

The USC Trojans take on the Drake Bulldogs Saturday March 19 at 1:30 p.m. PT.

March Madness has officially kicked off, and the USC Trojans finally have an opponent.

USC will take on Drake, Saturday, March 19 at 1:30 p.m. PT. Drake defeated Wichita State on Thursday 53-52 to advance forward in the NCAA Tournament.

The stakes are high as the winner of this matchup will advance and the loser will head home, but until tip-off begins, here are three things you need to know.

No. 1 HISTORY

The last time these two teams met was March 13, 1975. The Trojans lost to the Bulldogs 80-70. Drake heads into tomorrows matchup with some momentum on their side after defeating Wichita State 53-52.

The Trojans are coming off a recent loss to Colorado in the Pac-12 Tournament. USC made it to the semifinal round but fell to the Buffaloes 72-70 on March 12, 2021.

No. 2 STATS

Drake is currently shooting a field goal percentage of 49.4, free throw percentage of 71.3, and three-point percentage of 37.0. USC is currently shooting a field goal percentage of 46.7, free throw percentage of 64.7, and three-point percentage of 34.8.

*these statistics are per game*

No. 3 BETTING ODDS

Per FanDuel...

Moneyline: DRKE: (+215) | USC: (-260)

Spread: DRKE: +6 (-110) | USC: -6 (-110)

Total: 137.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

-----

-----

