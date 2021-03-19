FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Three Things To Know: March Madness USC vs. Drake

The USC Trojans take on the Drake Bulldogs Saturday March 19 at 1:30 p.m. PT.
Author:
Publish date:

March Madness has officially kicked off, and the USC Trojans finally have an opponent. 

USC will take on Drake, Saturday, March 19 at 1:30 p.m. PT. Drake defeated Wichita State on Thursday 53-52 to advance forward in the NCAA Tournament. 

The stakes are high as the winner of this matchup will advance and the loser will head home, but until tip-off begins, here are three things you need to know. 

No. 1 HISTORY

The last time these two teams met was March 13, 1975. The Trojans lost to the Bulldogs 80-70. Drake heads into tomorrows matchup with some momentum on their side after defeating Wichita State 53-52. 

The Trojans are coming off a recent loss to Colorado in the Pac-12 Tournament. USC made it to the semifinal round but fell to the Buffaloes 72-70 on March 12, 2021.

No. 2 STATS

Drake is currently shooting a field goal percentage of 49.4, free throw percentage of 71.3, and three-point percentage of 37.0. USC is currently shooting a field goal percentage of 46.7, free throw percentage of 64.7, and three-point percentage of 34.8.

*these statistics are per game*

No. 3 BETTING ODDS

Per FanDuel...

Moneyline: DRKE: (+215) | USC: (-260)
Spread: DRKE: +6 (-110) | USC: -6 (-110)
Total: 137.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

-----

You may also like:

[March Madness: NCAA Reports Positive COVID-19 Cases]

[USC March Madness Tip-Off Time Revealed]

[USC March Madness Fate Revealed]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

Screen Shot 2021-03-19 at 10.47.31 AM
Basketball

Three Things To Know: March Madness USC vs. Drake

USATSI_15517565
Football

Bills Part Ways With Matt Barkley - Will He Retire?

Screen Shot 2020-11-26 at 10.59.54 AM
Recruiting

Two USC 21' Commits Named Team Captains

USATSI_15391233
Football

Report: Smith-Schuster and Darnold Could Be Teammates In 2021

USATSI_15732026
Basketball

Kevin Porter Jr. Proving He Should Be A Building Block Of The Future

Screen Shot 2021-03-15 at 4.59.03 PM
Basketball

NCAA Reports Positive COVID-19 Tests Prior To March Madness

USATSI_10386903
Recruiting

Why Resuming High School Football in California Benefits Pac-12 Schools

Screen Shot 2021-03-08 at 2.43.20 PM
Football

Report: Options For Darnold Trade Are 'Dwindling'