Three Things To Know: March Madness USC vs. Drake
March Madness has officially kicked off, and the USC Trojans finally have an opponent.
USC will take on Drake, Saturday, March 19 at 1:30 p.m. PT. Drake defeated Wichita State on Thursday 53-52 to advance forward in the NCAA Tournament.
The stakes are high as the winner of this matchup will advance and the loser will head home, but until tip-off begins, here are three things you need to know.
No. 1 HISTORY
The last time these two teams met was March 13, 1975. The Trojans lost to the Bulldogs 80-70. Drake heads into tomorrows matchup with some momentum on their side after defeating Wichita State 53-52.
The Trojans are coming off a recent loss to Colorado in the Pac-12 Tournament. USC made it to the semifinal round but fell to the Buffaloes 72-70 on March 12, 2021.
No. 2 STATS
Drake is currently shooting a field goal percentage of 49.4, free throw percentage of 71.3, and three-point percentage of 37.0. USC is currently shooting a field goal percentage of 46.7, free throw percentage of 64.7, and three-point percentage of 34.8.
*these statistics are per game*
No. 3 BETTING ODDS
Per FanDuel...
Moneyline: DRKE: (+215) | USC: (-260)
Spread: DRKE: +6 (-110) | USC: -6 (-110)
Total: 137.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
