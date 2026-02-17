Illinois' Biggest Threats to Beating USC Trojans

The USC Trojans men’s basketball team is set to face arguably their biggest test of the season, as they’ll play one of the Big Ten’s best, the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini, at the Galen Center on Wednesday night. The matchup against the Fighting Illini is set to be a huge game for the Trojans NCAA Tournament chances as USC is currently on the tournament bubble following their 89-82 road loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

With an 18-6 overall record, including a 7-7 standing in Big Ten play, the Trojans are looking to strengthen their tournament resume as March approaches. An upset win over the Fighting Illini would provide the boost that the Trojans need to earn a spot in the tournament for the first time in three seasons.

Feb 8, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman looks on from the bench during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Beating Illinois, however, won’t be an easy task for coach Eric Musselman’s Trojans squad. The Fighting Illini are one of the best teams in the country with a 21-5 overall record and are 12-3 in Big Ten play. To upset the Fighting Illini on Wednesday, the Trojans will need to lock down these three Illinois players.

Keaton Wagler

Jan 11, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) and forward Jake Davis (15) walk off the court after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Illinois freshman guard Keaton Wagler has proven to be one of the best guards in the Big Ten conference this season. As a freshman, it didn’t take long for Wagler to make a major impact on the success that the Fighting Illini have put on display this season.

Wagler enters Wednesday night’s game against the Trojans leading the Fighting Illini in scoring, averaging 18.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.

MORE: Intriguing 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Reveals USC Visit Date

MORE: One Overlooked Matchup on the USC Trojans' Schedule

MORE: Effect of Potential College Football Playoff Expansion on USC-Notre Dame Rivalry

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Recently, Wagler put on arguably one of the best performances individually by a player in college basketball this season, scoring 46 points and four assists, including knocking down nine three pointers in the Fighting Illini’s 88-82 road win over the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena on Jan. 24.

Locking down Wagler will be the Trojans' biggest key to upsetting the Fighting Illini on Wednesday night. Wagler has scored in double figures in all but three games this season. Two of those games in which Wagler failed to reach the double-figure mark resulted in Illinois losses to the No. 5 UConn Huskies and the No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Kylan Boswell

Illinois basketball's Kylan Boswell (4) during the game against Penn State inside The Palestra on Jan. 3, 2026. | Taj Falconer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The one aspect of Illinois' squad that makes them so dangerous and among the top teams in college basketball is their talented depth at the guard position. In addition to Wagler, Illinois guard Kylan Boswell is another player that the Trojans must lock down defensively on Wednesday night. Boswell is averaging 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists for the Fighting Illini this season.

Boswell is shooting an efficient 47.1 percent from the field this season, making him a tough player to guard for opposing teams, as he can find ways to score in creative ways. Against the Fighting Illini, USC’s guards, including Alijah Arenas and Kam Woods, will have to be consistent on defense when facing off against Illinois’ backcourt.

USC is hoping to get back guard Chad Baker-Mazara for Wednesday’s matchup against Illinois, as his impact could provide a major boost for the Trojans performance defensively. Baker-Mazara has been out for the last two games with a knee strain.

David Mirkovic

Jan 24, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic (0) waves for a teammate during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Illinois freshman center David Mirkovic has been one of the top rebounders in the Big Ten conference this season. The center out of Niksic, Montenegro, has made a major impact in his freshman season, averaging 13.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, while shooting 47.9 percent from the field.

Mirkovic is coming off an impressive performance in the Fighting Illini’s 71-51 win over the Indiana Hoosiers, scoring 25 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, while shooting 62.5 percent from the field.

Mirkovic has scored in double figures in nine straight games for the Fighting Illini, which makes him a major scoring threat to the Trojans. USC center Jacob Cofie will have quite the assignment guarding Mirkovic on Wednesday night. ’

Recommended Articles