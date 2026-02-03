Indiana Hoosiers' Three Biggest Threats to USC Trojans

The USC Trojans will face the Indiana Hoosiers in a high-stakes Big Ten matchup at the Galen Center on Tuesday night. Following a much-needed 78-75 home win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, the Trojans enter their matchup against the Hoosiers with a 16-6 overall record and are 5-6 in the Big Ten.

The Hoosiers, who experienced their fair share of ups and downs to start the season, have been impressive lately with three straight wins entering their matchup against USC, including an upset 72-67 win over the No. 12 Purdue Boilermakers and a thrilling 98-97 double-overtime victory over the UCLA Bruins.

Several of Indiana’s top players had impactful performances in the two wins for the Hoosiers. For USC to pull off the statement home win, the Trojans will have to plan for these three Indiana players.

Lamar Wilkerson

A potential Big Ten All-First Team selection, Indiana guard Lamar Wilkerson has been the leader for the Hoosiers this season. The Sam Houston State transfer leads the Hoosiers in scoring this season, averaging 19.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

Wilkerson is coming off a sensational performance against UCLA, in which he scored 24 points, eight rebounds, and three assists on 8-of-22 shooting from the field. Wilkerson is a key player the Trojans will need to play well defensively against to beat the Hoosiers.

In the two Big Ten games that Wilkerson hasn’t scored in double figures against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Hoosiers are 0-2. USC locking down Wilkerson and holding him to under 10 points will be crucial for the Trojans to beat the Hoosiers.

Nick Dorn

Indiana guard Nick Dorn scored a season-high 26 points, seven rebounds, and one steal in the Hoosiers' win. Dorn shot 8-of-18 from the field against the Bruins, which included knocking down six three pointers.

Dorn is shooting over 44 percent from three-point range this season for the Hoosiers. USC’s defense preventing Dorn from hitting three-pointers will be crucial for the Trojans success, as the Hoosiers thrive when Dorn has success from beyond the arc.

Dorn is averaging 9.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game for the Hoosiers in his first season with Indiana, after transferring from Elon.

Tucker DeVries

At the forward position for Indiana, the Trojans will have to lock down Tucker DeVries. After three seasons with the Drake Bulldogs and one at West Virginia, DeVries has been one of the top scorers for the Hoosiers this season.

DeVries is second on the Hoosiers in scoring, averaging 14.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. DeVries also has four 20-plus point performances for Indiana this season, games in which the Hoosiers went 3-1, with their one loss coming against the No. 24 Louisville Cardinals on Dec. 6, 2025.

Another dominating performance for DeVries on Tuesday night could spell trouble for Eric Musselman’s Trojans group, as USC forwards Ezra Ausar and Jacob Cofie look to challenge him.

