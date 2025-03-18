LeBron James Reacts To Bronny James' 3-Point Shot In Los Angeles Lakers Win
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the San Antonio Spurs on March 17, 125-109. Former USC Trojans guard Bronny James earned playing time after not seeing any game action for the Lakers when they faced the Phoenix Suns.
James earned just three minutes and scored three points. His minutes came in the fourth quarter of the game, and he shot 1-2 on three-point attempts. In typical James fashion, it went viral.
While any move that Bronny makes in the NBA is heavily discussed, it also had to do with James’ father, Lebron James’s reaction. The reason being was that there was virtually no reaction from Lebron James. He kept a straight face and calmly clapped after the shot.
While there could be no meaning in the lack of expression from James, it could also have to do with the pressure put on Bronny James and the criticism regarding the father-son duo in the media this year.
Both Bronny James and his father have been a main discussion point in the media since James joined the league. James was drafted in the second round in the 2024 NBA Draft with the No. 55 overall pick. A big discussion is that James is only in the league based on who his father is.
The discussion is also putting more pressure on James than other rookies who are drafted in the second round of the NBA Draft. James is averaging just 4.7 minutes per game, which is not long enough for him to gain a rhythm on the court. The results are that he is averaging just 0.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 1.7 points per game.
The most minutes James has earned in the NBA this season was against the Denver Nuggets on March 14. James played 16 minutes, scoring five points and had two rebounds. James has only earned over ten minutes in three games this season. He has played in 20 games for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Former NBA player and current host of the “Gils Arena Show,” Gilbert Arenas discussed the criticism of James being too much for a rookie. In just his first season and at just 20 years old, James is still developing as a player. Not getting consistent minutes in the NBA does not help his development either.
“When have we ever attacked a rookie player? We still haven't even attacked last year's player for flopping,” Arenas said. “We’re talking about 40, 50 million dollar people and we don’t have nothing bad to say about them because as hoopers you give them the opportunity.”
James has been splitting his time in both the NBA and the G League with the South Bay Lakers. In the G League, it has been easier for James to develop as a player given the increased minutes and consistency.
With the South Bay Lakers, James is averaging 26.9 minutes and 13.9 points. He is also averaging 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.7 blocks. James has not played with South Bay since December, given the number of injuries on the Los Angeles Lakers.
Although James is not earning many minutes in the NBA, another three-pointer for the Lakers demonstrates that he is making his presence felt when given the opportunity.