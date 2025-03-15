All Trojans

Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James Impresses Despite Boos From Denver Nuggets Crowd

Former USC Trojans guard Bronny James traveled with the Los Angeles Lakers in their loss against the Denver Nuggets. James was greeted with boos from the stadium, but used it to fuel him, making a big play for the team. James played 16 minutes against Denver.

Angela Miele

Jan 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) during the game against the Boston Celtics at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) during the game against the Boston Celtics at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers called up former USC Trojans guard Bronny James as the Lakers are on a four-game losing streak, and needing the help with injuries. As a result, James traveled with the team to Denver, but Los Angeles faced a tough loss against the Denver Nuggets, 131-126.

In Denver, James greeted with loud boos. The boos across the stadium came when James was subbed into the game with just under four minutes to go in the first quarter. The Lakers led the game at the time, 23-20.

James did not allow the crowd to affect him, though. While James did not start the game, he earned 16 minutes. James finished the game with five points, two rebounds, and one steal.

Los Angeles Lakers Bronny James
Jan 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) during the game against the Boston Celtics at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The highlight of the night came when James scored a three-point shot over Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic. While James is still a rookie not averaging many minutes per game, when he is playing, he is beginning to show improvement. When the Lakers faced the New Orleans Pelicans, James made a big shot while being defended by three players. 

James has been a major discussion in the media this season. James is facing scrutiny for the belief that he only made the NBA due to his father, LeBron James, pulling the strings. Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas believes that there has been too much scrutiny on him.

“When have we ever attacked a rookie player? We still haven't even attacked last year's player for flopping,” Arenas said. “We’re talking about 40, 50 million-dollar people and we don’t have nothing bad to say about them because as hoopers you give them the opportunity.”

MORE: What Four-Star Recruit Dylan Berymond Said About Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans

MORE: USC Trojans Shine At Pro Day With All 32 NFL Teams in Attendance: Woody Marks, Jaylin Smith

MORE: USC Trojans To Land Another 5-Star Recruit? Mater Dei Tight End Mark Bowman Visits

Recently, there has been a public argument between ESPN star Stephan A. Smith and LeBron James regarding Bronny James. Smith has been highly critical of Bronny throughout the season, resulting in Lebron confronting him when the Lakers faced the New York Knicks. This confrontation fueled a back-and-forth between the two.

Bronny James was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. He has since split his time between the NBA and the G League with the South Bay Lakers. 

Los Angeles Lakers Bronny James
Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

James has had limited action in the NBA, which is resulting in him struggling to gain momentum on the court. James has played 19 games this season, averaging 4.8 minutes per game. In the limited minutes, James is averaging 1.6 points, 0.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 0.3 steals. 

In the G League, James is gaining many more minutes. He is averaging 26.9 minutes, averaging 13.9 points. He is also averaging 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.7 blocks.

James is facing more pressure than most rookies would face, especially those drafted in the second round. The pressure comes from who his father is, and until James earns more minutes per game, it will be difficult for him to prove doubters wrong. 

James having more big plays when getting the opportunity is helping, but between the boos and the comments made about him, he will continue to deal with the pressure throughout his career. 

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a writer covering the USC Trojans on Sports Illustrated. She graduated from Rutgers University with a Master’s in Communication and Media in 2024. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2022 from Rowan University. She graduated with a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media. Since graduating from Rowan University, she has been a contributor on various websites, most recently covering the NFL and college football for The Forkball.

Home/Basketball