Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James Impresses Despite Boos From Denver Nuggets Crowd
The Los Angeles Lakers called up former USC Trojans guard Bronny James as the Lakers are on a four-game losing streak, and needing the help with injuries. As a result, James traveled with the team to Denver, but Los Angeles faced a tough loss against the Denver Nuggets, 131-126.
In Denver, James greeted with loud boos. The boos across the stadium came when James was subbed into the game with just under four minutes to go in the first quarter. The Lakers led the game at the time, 23-20.
James did not allow the crowd to affect him, though. While James did not start the game, he earned 16 minutes. James finished the game with five points, two rebounds, and one steal.
The highlight of the night came when James scored a three-point shot over Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic. While James is still a rookie not averaging many minutes per game, when he is playing, he is beginning to show improvement. When the Lakers faced the New Orleans Pelicans, James made a big shot while being defended by three players.
James has been a major discussion in the media this season. James is facing scrutiny for the belief that he only made the NBA due to his father, LeBron James, pulling the strings. Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas believes that there has been too much scrutiny on him.
“When have we ever attacked a rookie player? We still haven't even attacked last year's player for flopping,” Arenas said. “We’re talking about 40, 50 million-dollar people and we don’t have nothing bad to say about them because as hoopers you give them the opportunity.”
Recently, there has been a public argument between ESPN star Stephan A. Smith and LeBron James regarding Bronny James. Smith has been highly critical of Bronny throughout the season, resulting in Lebron confronting him when the Lakers faced the New York Knicks. This confrontation fueled a back-and-forth between the two.
Bronny James was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. He has since split his time between the NBA and the G League with the South Bay Lakers.
James has had limited action in the NBA, which is resulting in him struggling to gain momentum on the court. James has played 19 games this season, averaging 4.8 minutes per game. In the limited minutes, James is averaging 1.6 points, 0.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 0.3 steals.
In the G League, James is gaining many more minutes. He is averaging 26.9 minutes, averaging 13.9 points. He is also averaging 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.7 blocks.
James is facing more pressure than most rookies would face, especially those drafted in the second round. The pressure comes from who his father is, and until James earns more minutes per game, it will be difficult for him to prove doubters wrong.
James having more big plays when getting the opportunity is helping, but between the boos and the comments made about him, he will continue to deal with the pressure throughout his career.