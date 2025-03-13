Former NBA All-Star Calls Bronny James Top 5 Rookie of the Year If Given More Minutes
Former USC Trojans men’s basketball guard Bronny James was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. James has since had limited playing time in the NBA, splitting his time there with the G League.
Former NBA player and current host of the “Gils Arena Show,” Gilbert Arenas made a bold statement regarding James in the NBA. While discussing James’ potential in the NBA, Arenas claimed that if James averaged 36 minutes per game, he would be a top-five candidate for Rookie of the Year.
“If they played him 36 minutes, he would be averaging 12, four, and four. He’d be top five for Rookie of the year,” Arenas said.
James has faced scrutiny in the media as just a rookie. There is a belief that James is only in the league because of his father, LeBron James. Bronny and LeBron James became the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game together.
With the criticism that Bronny James is facing, Arenas took the time to defend him on the podcast. Arenas claims he is taking too much heat as a first year player.
“When have we ever attacked a rookie player? We still haven't even attacked last year's player for flopping,” Arenas said. “We’re talking about 40, 50 million dollar people and we don’t have nothing bad to say about them because as hoopers you give them the opportunity.”
Currently, in the NBA, James is averaging just 4.2 minutes in 18 games with no starts. He is averaging 1.4 points, 0.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 0.2 blocks.
While Arenas took the time to defend James, former NBA player Rashad McCants also appeared on the podcast, countering Arenas’ argument. McCants explains that James cannot be compared to other rookies because of who his father is.
“You’re comparing a regular person in the situation of being a 55th pick to a guy who is the son of a billionaire who has his own platform where he has millions of kids following him, there’s not a comparison to him,” McCants said.
McCants argues that the expectations are higher for James based on who his father is and the team that selected him. Arenas advocates that no rookie can play well with the minutes that James is receiving.
“You know damn well those first couple game Bronny gets in one minute, three minute, five minute, he ain’t playing well. Number one picks don’t even play well with that kind of time,” Arenas continued.
With James's lack of playing time in the NBA, Arenas argues that the rookie guard is under too much pressure to perform with the minimum opportunity he has to prove himself. Arenas used NBA legend Kobe Bryant as an example of rookies having a slow start in their career.
“Kobe Bryant came off the bench, man, he was the future. We know what this looks like,” Arenas said. “That’s what a rookie looks like. So if this is what the great look like as a rookie, why would you bash and put so much effort in bashing what the 55th pick looks like with these same numbers?”
It is not a mystery that James is under more pressure based on who his father is, but he is not receiving the playing time in the NBA to prove doubters wrong. James is developing in the G League with the South Bay Lakers. James is averaging 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game.
James is a young player, and his development in the G League with consistent playing time will help him grow into a stronger basketball player.