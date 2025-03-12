All Trojans

LeBron James, Stephen A. Smith Heated Confrontation Over Bronny James: Latest Drama, Leaked Audio

Stephan A. Smith and Los Angeles Lakers guard have been going back and forth since a confrontation between the two when the Lakers faced the New York Knicks. James called out Smith for his comments about former USC Trojans guard Bronny James.

Angela Miele

Mar 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the New York Knicks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Mar 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the New York Knicks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former USC Trojans men’s basketball guard Bronny James was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. James has since split his time between the NBA and G League.

ESPN star host Stephen A. Smith has spoken in the past about James not being ready for the NBA and only making the league because of who his father is, Lebron James. When the Lakers faced the New York Knicks, there was a confrontation between Lakers star LeBron James and Smith on the sideline that went viral.

Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James
Mar 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the New York Knicks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Smith confirmed on ESPN’s “First Take” that it had to do with his previous statements on Bronny.

“That wasn’t a basketball player confronting me, that was a parent, that was a father,” Smith said. “I can’t sit here and be angry or feel slighted by LeBron James in that regard.”

Smith continued his statement understanding that James is looking out for his family.

“By all accounts, he’s obviously a wonderful family man and father who cares, very deeply about his son, and based on some of the comments he had heard, or shall I say I think he thought he heard, clearly took an exception to some of the things he head me say, and he confronted me about it,” Smith said.

Not long after Smith’s comments, there was a leaked audio of James discussing what Smith said on his show. 

“That’s the only thing I’m tripping. I don’t give a  [expletive]. Once he talks about ‘I’m pleading you as a father,’ I can’t,” James told Richard Jefferson.

MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Land 4-Star Running Back Recruit Deshonne Redeaux Over UCLA

MORE: Why 4-Star Receiver Recruit Trent Mosley Commits To USC Trojans Over Notre Dame

MORE: Updated Women's College Basketball National Championship Odds: UConn, South Carolina Lead

MORE: USC Trojans, South Carolina To Play Historic Women's Basketball Series

The latest drama?

The leaked audio further fueled the issue, leading Smith to talk more about the subject. Smith appeared on the “Gil’s Arena”  podcast, where he spoke more on the issue.

“I thought it was weak, I thought it was some Bulls—. But in the moment, I knew that I was listening to a father,” Smith said. “He said, ‘You, you gotta stop talking s— about by son. You gotta stop f—ing with my son. That’s my son. That’s my son.”

Smith spoke more on his original argument, believing that James misrepresented it.

“I thought that he misrepresented the argument, I was glad he did,” Smith said. 

Bronny James
Feb 12, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) celebrates after making a three point basket during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

“Because what he was really talking about, which was confirmed with his conversation with Richard Jefferson, is that I was talking about him as a father. Had he said that to me, I wouldn’t have been thrown off. I would’ve came right back at him. Yes I was, I was talking about you, you did this s—.”

Bronny James has not played much in the NBA this season. James has appeared in 18 games this season, averaging 1.4 points, 0.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 0.1 blocks per game. James and his father are the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game together. 

In the G League, James is playing well with the South Bay Lakers. James is averaging 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game. James is a young player, and his development in the G League will help him grow into a stronger NBA player.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a writer covering the USC Trojans on Sports Illustrated. She graduated from Rutgers University with a Master’s in Communication and Media in 2024. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2022 from Rowan University. She graduated with a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media. Since graduating from Rowan University, she has been a contributor on various websites, most recently covering the NFL and college football for The Forkball.

Home/Basketball