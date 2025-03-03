Los Angeles Lakers Coach JJ Redick Praises USC Trojans Star JuJu Watkins
The No. 4 USC Trojans women’s basketball team took down the No. 2 UCLA Bruins in a highly-anticipated matchup. The Trojans won 80-67 and went on to win the Big Ten. The Women of Troy ended the regular season with a 27-2 record, 17-1 in Big Ten conference play.
The game was held at Pauley Pavilion in Westwood, California. When the Trojans hosted the Bruins on Feb. 13, and it was a packed house, and this matchup was no different. The two teams faced off in a sold-out arena with a star-studded crowd. Among the people in the crowd was Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick.
Redick was asked in a press conference what the experience was like attending the game. The Lakers coach had immense praise for the game, noting how impressed he was with both teams.
“It was awesome. I mean, it’s such a cool experience to go to a high-level college basketball game,” Redick said. “Just really impressed, you know, with both teams.”
Though the USC Trojans maintained the lead for the entirety of the game, it was a close match until the fourth quarter. The Trojans dealt with foul troubles, and UCLA managed to take advantage of their rewarded free throws.
USC Trojans star guard JuJu Watkins had herself a game against the Bruins. On Saturday, Watkins scored 30 points, with three rebounds and five assists. Watkins has scored 30 points against UCLA in four straight matchups. The win also marked her 20th game scoring at least 30 points.
Redick took the time to highlight Watkins when discussing his experience at the game.
“JuJu Watkins is one of one. She’s incredible. First time seeing her play in person, but obviously I’ve watched her before,” Redick said. “She lived up to the hype.”
Watkins is just a sophomore and has been having a dominant season with the Trojans. The USC guard leads the team, averaging 24.4 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.1 steals. She also averaged 6.7 rebounds and had a field goal percentage of 42.9 and a three-point percentage of 33.9 in the regular season.
With her performance in the season, Watkins was named the unanimous National Player of the Year by the Athletic. Following her 30-point game against UCLA, Watkins became the favorite to win the Women’s Wooden Player of the Year award.
“I had actually never been in Pauley Pavilion before and have wanted to go to a game all season, just schedule hadn’t allowed it,” Redick said.
With the NBA season taking place at the same time as the college basketball season, it is difficult for Redick to get out to see a game. Fortunately, the Lakers coach picked the perfect matchup between two rivals. No matter what the score was, the crowd was electric until the end.
The USC Trojans are now preparing for the Big Ten Tournament. With the Trojans locking in the No. 1 seed, they have a double-bye into the quarterfinal round.
The Women of Troy will next play on March 7, giving them some rest before their next matchup. The tournament will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana