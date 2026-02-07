USC's Surprising National Championship Odds Revealed

After struggling to find their footing throughout the year, coach Lindsay Gottlieb’s USC Trojans have found momentum heading into the final stretch of the regular season. Following the Trojans 83-65 road win over the Northwestern Wildcats on Thursday, the Trojans post a 14-9 overall record and are 6-6 in Big Ten play.

USC has won three straight games, a streak that started with a statement 81-69 home win over the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes on Jan. 29 at the Galen Center. With their last three wins, the Trojans are back in position to make the NCAA Tournament.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans basketball player JuJu Watkins was on hand as she was named the tunnel captain the the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While the loss of star guard JuJu Watkins has hurt the Trojans this season, the Trojans would be a tough opponent in the NCAA Tournament, as they began the year as a top national championship contender.

USC Trojans Current National Championship Odds

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans forward Vivian Iwuchukwu (0), guard Jazzy Davidson (9) and guard Kara Dunn (25) celebrate after a basket in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Heading into their road matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday, the Trojans currently have +15000 odds to win the national championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Seven other teams, including two from the Big Ten conference, also have +15000 odds to win the national championship.

The teams include No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 18 Texas Tech, No. 19 Tennessee, No. 20 West Virginia, No. 22 Maryland, Minnesota, and NC State. USC played Maryland and Minnesota earlier this season, losing both games.

The No. 2 UCLA Bruins have the best odds among Big Ten teams to win the national championship, currently standing at +700 to cut down the nets in April. No. 8 Michigan, No. 9 Ohio State, and No. 10 Iowa are the other three teams ahead of USC in national championship odds at +10000.

USC will play both Ohio State and UCLA on the road in the Trojans final three games of the regular season. An upset win in either of these games will provide a much-needed boost to the Trojans tournament resume.

How Jazzy Davidson and Kara Dunn Have Fueled Trojans Recent Success

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Moving forward, the performance of USC star freshman guard Jazzy Davidson will be key for the Trojans' tournament hopes. Davidson has had a major impact on the Trojans this season, leading the team in scoring, averaging 16.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.

Her talents, however, go far beyond the box score for the Trojans. As a freshman, Davidson has shown remarkable leadership, which will carry USC a long way moving forward. In addition to Davidson, USC senior guard Kara Dunn has proved to be a valuable leader for the Trojans.

Dunn is second on the team behind Davidson in scoring, averaging 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. Dunn has been on an impressive scoring streak for the Trojans recently, as she has scored in double figures in 13 straight games.

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Kara Dunn (25) and Iowa Hawkeyes guard Taylor Stremlow (1) looks for a rebound in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC looks to keep its momentum strong against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday. The tip-off between the Trojans and the Fighting Illini is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT with the game broadcast on Big Ten Plus. This matchup is a crucial test for the Trojans, as the Fighting Illini are also looking to build their NCAA Tournament resume. Illinois currently posts a 16-7 overall record and is 6-6 in the Big Ten.

