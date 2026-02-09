Jazzy Davidson’s Stellar Performance Extends USC’s Winning Streak in Big Ten Play

It can get to a point during a true freshman’s season where they no longer feel like freshman because of their maturity and overall performance.

USC guard Jazzy Davidson is there. The No. 1 overall recruit from the 2025 cycle has blossomed into everything the Trojans could have hoped in her first season on campus and more.

Jazzy Davidson Makes Road Statement

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) dribbles the ball against the NC State Wolfpack during the fourth quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Davidson stuffed the stat sheet in the Trojans 70-62 win over Illinois in Champaign. She came close to dropping a triple-double with a career-high 28 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. Her mid-range game was smooth, and the freshman thrived in transition opportunities.

Davidson has become an offensive force. Sunday’s performance was her third 20-point outing in the Trojans last four games. And her 21st consecutive game reaching double figures.

Last week, Davidson claimed her fourth Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor and was named USBWA National Freshman of the Week. After back-to-back 20-point outings in pivotal Big Ten road matchups, the USC guard is staking her case to claim both again this week.

Kennedy Smith continues to shine since returning from an injury that sidelined her for a couple of weeks in early January. The Trojans two-way star made his presence on both ends of the floor with 20 points, seven rebounds, six blocks and four assists.

Smith shot 50 percent or better from the field for the fifth time in her last seven games. She hit multiple three points for the third consecutive game. Her reemergence has led to the Trojans rewriting its position in the Big Ten hierarchy.

Freshman Laura Williams played a season-high 32 minutes and was great on the boards, grabbing 10 boards. This comes two games after she set a new career-high 11 rebounds against Rutgers on Feb. 1. Kara Dunn extended her double figures streak to 14 games.

Final Big Ten Stretch

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb shouts a play against the NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

After seeing their NCAA Tournament hopes start to dwindle at the beginning of the new year in the midst of a slide, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb's squad has rallied as of late.

The Trojans have won four in a row and sit as a nine seed in the latest Bracketology that was released by ESPN on Feb. 6. Of course, that is subject to change with the USC returning home after a two-game road trip to face Indiana on Thursday, Feb. 12. 7:00 p.m. and be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Dec 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Malia Latu (13) defends USC Trojans guard Kara Dunn (25) during the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC faces a Hoosiers team that has also found their rhythm as of late. After losing nine consecutive games, Indiana has won all three and guard Shay Ciezki has been unbelievable in her senior season, establishing herself as one of the top scorers in college basketball.

There are only five games left in the season and each one could have an effect on the seeding in the Big Ten Tournament, highlighted by matchups against No. 9 Ohio State on Feb. 22 in Columbus and No. 2 UCLA on March 1.

