LIVE Score Updates USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins: Big Ten Regular Season Title At Stake
The No. 4 USC Trojans women’s basketball team is 26-2, 16-1 in Big Ten conference play. The Women of Troy are on to their final game of the regular season against their rivals, No. 2 UCLA Bruins.
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team will face the UCLA Bruins at 6 p.m. PT on Saturday at Pauley Pavilion in Westwood, California. The game broadcast will be on Fox.
Pregame
Betting Odds:
The USC Trojans are 4.5-point underdogs on Fanduel Sportsbook against the UCLA Bruins. The money line for USC is +164, and total points are 140.5.
Preview:
The USC are averaging 81.9 points per game, led by guard JuJu Watkins, who is averaging 24.2 points. Trojans forward Kiki Iriafen is not far behind, averaging 18.2 points. Watkins and Iriafen became the second duo from USC to score 30-plus points each in a game. When both play at the top of their game, USC is a tough team to beat.
Watkins also leads the team, averaging 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals. She has scored double-digit points in each game this season. Center Rayah Marshall leads the team, averaging 8.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.
The USC Trojans have been having a successful season, only losing two games. The last time the Trojans lost was an upset against the Iowa Hawkeyes, but USC has been on a six-game win streak since.
The last time the USC Trojans faced the UCLA Bruins was on Feb. 13. The Trojans came away with the upset win, 71-60. Watkins had a stellar game, finishing the game with 38 points, 11 rebounds, eight blocks, and five assists. She also made six of nine three-point attempts.
Watkins’ game against UCLA made the first player of the century in Division I basketball to record a stat line of 35+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 5+ three-pointers.
“I didn’t teach JuJu (Watkins) any of that. Just trying to put her in situations to be her best self, and she does most of that work,” USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said after the game against UCLA.
“What I was so impressed with tonight, obviously was the mentality she came out with, obviously the ball going through the net helps.”
The UCLA Bruins are 28-1 this season, 16-1 in Big Ten conference play. The Bruins have not lost a game at home, standing at 13-0. The Bruins are on a six-game winning streak, with their only loss this season coming against the USC Trojans.
The UCLA Bruins are averaging 79.2 points per game. The Bruins' leading scorer is center Lauren Betts, who is averaging 20.0 points per game. Betts also leads, averaging 9.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks. Guard Kiki Rice leads, averaging 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals.
UCLA is coming off a win against the Wisconsin Badgers on Feb. 26, while the USC Trojans have not played in a game since Feb. 23.
The USC Trojans hold a 27-32 all-time record against the UCLA Bruins. USC has won the last three matchups.
