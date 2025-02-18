All Trojans

USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Gifts Game-Worn Shoes To Cancer Survivor

The USC Trojans defeated the Washington Huskies, 69-64. After the game, USC guard JuJu Watkins met a cancer survivor, Kendra, and gifted her game-worn shoes. Watkins helped check off all of Kendra's 2025 goals.

Feb 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) shoots a free throw during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) shoots a free throw during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
The No. 4 USC Trojans women’s basketball team is coming off a 69-64 win against the Washington Huskies. After the game, USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins met up with a fan to help her achieve her 2025 goals.

While attending the game, USC fan Kendra wore a hoodie that listed her two 2025 goals. One of her goals had a check next to it, “Beat Cancer,” and the other was missing a check, “Meet JuJu.” By the end of the night, both of Kendra’s boxes were checked off.

USC Trojans JuJu Watkins
Feb 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) shoots a free throw during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The game was held at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington, but that did not stop USC fans from attending the game to watch Watkins and the Trojans. Not only did Kendra get the opportunity to meet Watkins, the USC star gifted Kendra her game-worn shoes.

Watkins scored 17 points against the Huskies. The only Trojan to score more was forward Kiki Iriafen, who finished the game with 19 points.

While this was a special night for Kendra, it was also the Washington Huskies annual pink game. 

“We know a lot of people, everyone does, that are battling cancer right now,” Washington Huskies coach Tina Langley said. “Always an honor to play the pink game.”

Watkins is coming off two big wins, earning her fifth Big Ten Women’s Basketball Player of the Week Award. It has been a big season for Watkins, who is averaging 24.2 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.1 steals this season.

Watkins is one of the many athletes who has helped grow women’s basketball. Fans travel to watch the Trojans play no matter where the game is. The matchup against Washington comes just days after the Trojans defeated the former No. 1 UCLA Bruins. 

The game against the Bruins caught national attention and had an electric crowd.

“I mean, look around the room. Just a few years ago that people said women’s basketball in LA can’t be big, can’t be covered, can’t be sold out. And I think we just, you guys, us together all keep proving that wrong,” USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said after the UCLA game.

USC Trojans JuJu Watkins and Lindsay Gottlieb
Feb 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) and head coach Lindsay Gottlieb during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans have now won four in a row with just three games left of the regular season. It was a close game against Washington, but USC pulled through in the fourth quarter to secure the win. The Trojans will have a tough set of matchups to close out the year. 

USC will next face the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans on Feb. 19, followed by a game against the No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini on Feb. 23. The Trojans will close out the regular season with another matchup against the No. 3 UCLA Bruins. 

While Washington’s pink game was on Feb. 16, the USC Trojans will hold their pink game on Feb. 19 against the Michigan State Spartans. The game will take place at 6:30 p.m. PT at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. 

