How to Watch USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins Women's Basketball: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
The No.4 USC Trojans women’s basketball team is 26-2, 16-1 in Big Ten conference play. The Women of Troy are on a six-game win streak and on to the final game of the regular season. The Trojans will face the No. 2 UCLA Bruins on March 1.
How to Watch:
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team will face the UCLA Bruins at 6 p.m. PT on Saturday at Pauley Pavilion in Westwood, California. The game broadcast will be on Fox.
USC vs. UCLA preview:
The USC Trojans are coming off a 76-66 win against the Illinois Fighting Illini. It was USC’s final game at Galen Center, making it the Trojans’ senior day. The game was on Feb. 23, giving the Women of Troy almost a week of rest.
After the win, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb spoke to the media about the team’s energy.
“Illinois is a really good team. They’re a top-25 team. We knew they would come here with a lot of fight, and they did. And I thought the difference was our energy level,” Gottlieb said. “I think led by Kiki and Rayah, when we needed to we really just kind of turned up our juice and that’s what gets everyone going.”
Gottlieb took a moment to highlight the seniors, including USC forward Kiki Iriafen and center Rayah Marshall.
“I think a mark of really good seniors is that other people really like them and feed off them,” Gottlieb said. “For Rayah to, you know, not do anything out of character, this is just what we call Juicy Rayah, right 12 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, four steals, you know. But really the catalyst for getting going.”
“Kiki has really over the last, I don’t know, couple weeks hit her stride. With confidence, with her level of unguardability. When she’s in her spots, and whether that’s on the perimeter or in the post, I thought our team did a really good job of feeding off their energy today," Gottlieb continued.
Against Illinois, both Iriafen and guard JuJu Watkins scored 22 points. The two have become a dynamic duo and now will head to the final game of the regular season.
MORE: 4-Star Linebacker Recruit Anthony Davis Compares USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns
MORE: Kobe Bryant's Nephew Jett Washington Names USC Trojans Football Recruiting Finalist
MORE: Alabama Crimson Tide To Land 4-Star Wide Receiver Ethan Feaster Over USC Trojans?
USC is averaging 81.9 points per game, led by Watkins, who is averaging 24.2 points. Iriafen is not far behind, averaging 18.2 points. Watkins also leads the team, averaging 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals. Marshall leads the team, averaging 8.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.
USC Trojans are 8-1 during away games this season as they head to a tough Pauley Pavilion against a rival.
The UCLA Bruins are 28-1 this season, 16-1 in Big Ten conference play. The Bruins have not lost a game at home, standing at 13-0. The Bruins are on a six-game winning streak, with their only loss being against the USC Trojans.
The UCLA Bruins are averaging 79.2 points per game. The Bruins' leading scorer is center Lauren Betts, who is averaging 20.0 points per game. Betts also leads, averaging 9.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks. Guard Kiki Rice leads, averaging 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals.
The last time these two teams faced off on Feb. 13 was a big matchup. The game gained national attention and the rematch is set to be another big matchup. Watkins had a massive showing against UCLA, scoring 38 points against the then No. 1 team.
The USC Trojans hold a 27-32 record against the Bruins. USC has won the last three matchups, however.
USC vs. UCLA prediction:
With having some time off since their last game, the USC Trojans will defeat the UCLA Bruins, 81-78.
With USC's regular season over after the game against UCLA, the Trojans will next head to the Big Ten Tournament. It will be their first time playing in the tournament, which will take place March 5-9.