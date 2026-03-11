Live Score Updates for USC vs. Washington in Big Ten Tournament
In this story:
The USC Trojans will get their Big Ten tournament underway when they face the Washington Huskies. USC is the No. 13 seed while Washington is the No. 12 seed. The winner will advance to the next round to play the No. 5 seeded Wisconsin Badgers.
Tip-off between the Trojans and Huskies scheduled for 11:30 a.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on Peacock. The official tip-time could be pushed back a few minutes depending on the finish time of the Maryland Terrapins and Iowa Hawkeyes game.
1st Half
End of Half: Three-pointers starting to fall for each team. Trojans enter the half up 40-33. USC forward Jacob Cofie leading the way with 12 points on 4/5 shooting.
3:54: Back and forth game so far. USC guard Alijah Arenas struggling from the floor, shooting 1/6 from the field, but Trojans lead 30-25.
7:32: Six different Trojans and six different Huskies have scored so far. Trojans up 18-17.
11:03: USC guard Ryan Cornish out to a hot start with 6 points. USC leads 14-13.
18:16: USC guard Kam Woods gets the scoring going with a couple layups, 4-2 Trojans out of the gates.
PREGAME
USC vs. Washington Game Preview
USC is reeling coming into the Big Ten tournament. The Trojans have lost seven straight games and have completely fallen out of theprojected NCAA Tournament field. Just weeks ago, USC had an 18-6 overall record and looked primed to make their first NCAA Tournament since 2023. Barring a deep run the Big Ten tournament, they will miss the field of 68 for the third consecutive season.
USC is now 18-13 overall and 7-13 in Big Ten conference play.
What makes this especially disappointing is the great start to the season. USC flew through non-conference play, going undefeated. This included winning the championship at the Maui Invitational Tournament. The last team to win the Maui Invitational and not make the NCAA tournament was the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2017-18 season.
USC has battled injuries to their top scorers all season. Leading scorer, guard Rodney Rice (20.3 points per game) suffered a season ending shoulder injury in December. Guard Chad Baker-Mazara (18.5 points per game) was battling injuries in February before leaving the team. Then there is freshman guard Alijah Arenas (14.8 points per game).
Arenas missed the first two and a half months of a season while recovering from a torn meniscus suffered in the offseason. Luckily for USC, he has been playing well of late and will be in the lineup against the Huskies.
Washington on the other hand is 15-16 overall this season with a record of 7-13 in Big Ten play. The Huskies, like the Trojans, will need to go on a deep run and most likely win the Big Ten tournament to secure the conference’s auto-bid in the tournament.
The Huskies are led by forward Hannes Steinbach, who averages 18.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
USC and Washignton played twice already this season, with the Huskies winning both of them
USC Injury Report
Rodney Rice, Guard: OUT
Amarion Dickerson, Guard : OUT
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1