Live Score Updates for USC vs. Washington in Big Ten Tournament

The USC Trojans will get their Big Ten tournament underway when they face the Washington Huskies. USC is the No. 13 seed while Washington is the No. 12 seed. The winner will advance to the next round to play the No. 5 seeded Wisconsin Badgers.

Tip-off between the Trojans and Huskies scheduled for 11:30 a.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on Peacock. The official tip-time could be pushed back a few minutes depending on the finish time of the Maryland Terrapins and Iowa Hawkeyes game.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California head coach Eric Musselman communicates during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

1st Half

End of Half: Three-pointers starting to fall for each team. Trojans enter the half up 40-33. USC forward Jacob Cofie leading the way with 12 points on 4/5 shooting.

3:54: Back and forth game so far. USC guard Alijah Arenas struggling from the floor, shooting 1/6 from the field, but Trojans lead 30-25.

7:32: Six different Trojans and six different Huskies have scored so far. Trojans up 18-17.

11:03: USC guard Ryan Cornish out to a hot start with 6 points. USC leads 14-13.

18:16: USC guard Kam Woods gets the scoring going with a couple layups, 4-2 Trojans out of the gates.

PREGAME

USC vs. Washington Game Preview

Mar 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Cam Woods (13) guards Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

USC is reeling coming into the Big Ten tournament. The Trojans have lost seven straight games and have completely fallen out of theprojected NCAA Tournament field. Just weeks ago, USC had an 18-6 overall record and looked primed to make their first NCAA Tournament since 2023. Barring a deep run the Big Ten tournament, they will miss the field of 68 for the third consecutive season.

USC is now 18-13 overall and 7-13 in Big Ten conference play.

What makes this especially disappointing is the great start to the season. USC flew through non-conference play, going undefeated. This included winning the championship at the Maui Invitational Tournament. The last team to win the Maui Invitational and not make the NCAA tournament was the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2017-18 season.

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Jaden Brownell (33), forward Terrance Williams II (5), forward Jacob Cofie (6) and guard Alijah Arenas (0) react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC has battled injuries to their top scorers all season. Leading scorer, guard Rodney Rice (20.3 points per game) suffered a season ending shoulder injury in December. Guard Chad Baker-Mazara (18.5 points per game) was battling injuries in February before leaving the team. Then there is freshman guard Alijah Arenas (14.8 points per game).

Arenas missed the first two and a half months of a season while recovering from a torn meniscus suffered in the offseason. Luckily for USC, he has been playing well of late and will be in the lineup against the Huskies.

Washington on the other hand is 15-16 overall this season with a record of 7-13 in Big Ten play. The Huskies, like the Trojans, will need to go on a deep run and most likely win the Big Ten tournament to secure the conference’s auto-bid in the tournament.

Mar 7, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks forward Kwame Evans Jr. (10) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Huskies are led by forward Hannes Steinbach, who averages 18.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

USC and Washignton played twice already this season, with the Huskies winning both of them

USC Injury Report

Rodney Rice, Guard: OUT

Amarion Dickerson, Guard : OUT

