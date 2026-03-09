USC Trojans Big Ten Tournament Hub: Schedule, Bracket, Potential Paths

The USC Trojans are the No. 13 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, and they are set to face off against the Washington Huskies (No. 12 seed) in the second round of the tournament on Wednesday, March 11.

USC's contest against Washington is set to begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. PT, or 25 minutes after the end of the first game on Wednesday. The Trojans vs. Huskies game will be broadcast on Peacock.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) drives to the basket past UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Big Ten Conference Tournament begins on Tuesday, March 10, with the bottom four teams in the league squaring off: Penn State vs. Northwestern and Maryland vs. Oregon. All 18 teams in the conference are included, and the games will be played at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

With an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament likely out of reach for USC coach Eric Musselman and the Trojans, the Big Ten Tournament could be some of the last games that this Trojans team will get to play.

USC Trojans Big Ten Tournament Schedule

USC has to beat Washington to advance, but here is the Trojans' potential path through the Big Ten Tournament.

- No. 12 Washington: Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. PT

- No. 5 Wisconsin: Thursday, 12:30 p.m. PT

- No. 4 Illinois: Friday, 12:30 p.m. PT

- Semifinals: Saturday, 10 a.m. PT

- Championship: Sunday, 12:30 p.m. PT

The winner of USC vs. Washington will face No. 5-seeded Wisconsin in the next round as the Badgers are among the four teams that received a two-game bye. If the Trojans can go Cinderella-like run and win their first two games of the conference tournament, USC would then face Illinois, the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten.

But first, USC has their hands full with the Huskies.

Mar 7, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) dribbles the ball after a rebound during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

USC Trojans vs. Washington Huskies Preview

The Trojans are entering the postseason on a seven-game losing streak, and the last four games have not been particularly close, including a 91-72 loss at the hands of Washington. In USC's last four losses, they have lost by an average of 18.5 points per game.

Washington's offense is led by forward Hannes Steinbach and guard Zoom Diallo, but the Huskies have dealt with injuries that resemble some of USC's misfortune. Transfer guard Desmond Claude is out for the season, and both Steinbach and Diallo have been banged up at different points.

Both teams finished with the same record in conference play, but USC is 0-2 against Washington on the season. In both losses, the Trojans were out-rebounded and dominated overall in the paint. The first matchup in March was more competitive, but USC was led by guard Chad Baker-Mazara who is no longer with the program.

Trojans freshman Alijah Arenas has been thrust into a leading role, but Washington scored 92 against the USC defense earlier in March. Can Arenas and the Trojans keep up?

Betting Odds, Score Prediction

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Galen Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans upset Washington 78-74, but they're run will end against Wisconsin in the next round.

While the Trojans are currently tied for the lowest odds of winning the Big Ten Tournament at (+50,000 on DraftKings Sportsbook), the team still has the chance to end the season with some momentum and snap the losing streak.

Washington is on the next tier of betting odds to win the tournament at +30,000. Meanwhile, the Michigan Wolverines sit as the favorites at -135.

