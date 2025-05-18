Los Angeles Lakers Insider's Bold Prediction For Bronny James
Former USC Trojans guard Bronny James is preparing for his second season in the NBA. After being drafted in the 2024 NBA Draft with the No. 55 overall pick, James split his time between the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers and in the G League.
While playing in the NBA with the Lakers, James was primarily a bench player, earning just a couple of minutes each game. James only saw significant playing time in a few games, not earning consistent playing time throughout the year. Lakers insider Dave McMenamin believes James could play a critical role for the team in the 2025-2026 season.
“I think he could be a rotation player by mid-season of next year if he continues this trajectory,” McMenamin said on the “Hear District Podcast”.
James saw progress throughout his rookie season, despite his limited playing time. Playing in the G League, the former Trojan was able to earn consistent minutes, which helped give him reps. In the NBA, James was able to practice with some of the top players in the league.
With the Lakers, James averaged just 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists. His playing time increased throughout the season, but he averaged just 6.7 minutes. James’ best game was against the Milwaukee Bucks, when he earned 30 minutes, scoring 17 points with three rebounds and five assists.
James earned his first NBA start in the final game of the regular season against the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite the lack of minutes in the NBA, when James stepped on the court, he continuously improved. In the G League, the area James improved on the most was defense.
“When he uses his athleticism to hawk the ball to get in the passing lanes, to go and take a charge, to have a chase down block, he can really impact the game defensively,” McMenamin continued.
The former USC guard played just 11 games for the South Bay Lakers in the G League but started in each of them. James averaged 4.2 defensive rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 0.3 blocks.
One of the biggest setbacks for James this season was the outside narrative and pressure. Whether it be on social media, the radio, or television, James was scrutinized all season for being Lakers’ star forward LeBron James’ son.
The former Trojan admitted that the conversation surrounding him played a role in his game. He will look to tune out the noise next season, believing that it will help him on the court.
"He's a 21-year-old kid coming back from a heart attack. He is just developing as a person let alone a basketball player. It's not like he could go off somewhere in the shadows and do his work. It was a spotlight every single moment. He found a way to push through it," McMenamin said.
James is set to return to the Summer League in the offseason, to continue to get reps and improve ahead of next season. While he may not start the season as a playmaker for the Lakers, as the season progresses he could turn into a rotational piece and begin making a true impact on the court.