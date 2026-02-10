Metta World Peace Drops Stunning NBA Comparison For USC’s Alijah Arenas

Former NBA champion Metta World Peace doesn’t hand out comparisons lightly, especially when they involve the late-great Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant. That’s what made his recent declaration about Alijah Arenas so striking. After watching Arenas blossom into a featured freshman for the USC Trojans, World Peace went public with a bold take on X.

“I remember his dad brought him to one of our games, I think he was 12 or 11,” World Peace said. “And I’m like, ‘Gil, are you gonna let him play? Are you gonna be all right?’ It was at a private school. And the kid got out there and looked right. Keep in mind, I haven’t seen him since then, and now I think he’s like 6-7. The kid is the next Kobe.”

It’s a heavyweight comparison, loaded with history, credibility, and expectation. World Peace played alongside Bryant during the Lakers’ 2010 championship run. He knows firsthand the work ethic, mentality, and skill profile that defined one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen. That context is what gives his words real gravity, this isn’t internet hyperbole or a hot-take cycle. It’s a former teammate recognizing familiar traits.

Why the Kobe Bryant Comparison Carries Real Weight

World Peace made it clear the comparison wasn’t about imitation or branding, it was about trajectory. “I don’t think he needs to change his number to 24 or anything like that,” World Peace continued. “I think he could just be the next Alijah. But the kid is the next Kobe.” He even projected a long-term ceiling rarely mentioned for college freshmen, already putting him the potential MVP conversation amongst some of the league's rising stars like San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama.

“MVP by year five or six?” he said. “He’ll have a tough time because you still have Wembanyama and some other players in there, but MVP roughly five through seven. It could be earlier, honestly.”

Despite there being freshman around the country like projected top picks Duke Blue Devils center Cameron Boozer or BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa putting up eye-popping stats on a nightly basis, World Peace has Arenas in a completely different category. Understandably, looking back at the NBA projections before Arenas' accident, he was viewed as one of the top incoming freshman and projected top-10 pick.

Many NBA big boards and mock drafts have been hesitant to place Arenas in the first round given his small sample size. But the tape thus far and entering college show his game is tailormade for him to be a shotmaker at the next level.

USC’s Injury Challenges Elevate Arenas’ Role

The timing of Arenas' rise matters for USC. The Trojans are navigating a delicate stretch after losing Rodney Rice for the season and dealing with uncertainty around Chad Baker-Mazara, who suffered a Grade 1 knee strain against Indiana on February 3 and was sidelined against Penn State. That reality has shifted both responsibility and opportunity toward Arenas. Right now he is being thrusted into the spotlight as the Trojans need their own MVP to pick up where Baker-Mazara left off and help keep things afloat.

So far, the freshman has responded. Through six games, Arenas is averaging 13.8 points in 27.5 minutes per night. The efficiency, 35 percent from the field and 27 percent from three, still reflects rust and recovery, not limitation. This was his first real stretch of live action since returning from a serious car accident last summer that left him in a medically induced coma. Context matters here. So does trajectory.

The trajectory is pointing up. After struggling through his first four outings, Arenas erupted for a career-high 29 points against Indiana. Five days later, he followed it with 24 at Penn State, including a game-winning bucket with 0.7 seconds left. The move: drive, spin, re-spin, finish wasn’t just clutch. It was difficult, but done with the kind of confidence mainly seen at the pro level.

That’s where the Kobe comparison becomes more than surface-level. Not in the stat lines or accolades, those conversations are premature, but in the willingness to take the moment personally. To demand the ball and to make the decision. Those are the kind of plays that embody the "Mamba Mentality" that is revered to this day and what led Bryant to five championship runs.

A Defining Stretch for Arenas and the Trojans

For USC, that growth could be transformational. With the roster thinned and the margin for error slim, Arenas’ emergence isn’t just a feel-good storyline, it’s a potential inflection point. If his upward trend continues, he could help stabilize the Trojans’ offense and keep them relevant in a competitive Big Ten race.

Calling any 18-year-old “the next Kobe” is dangerous territory. The expectations are unrealistic, and the backlash is always waiting. But when that statement comes from someone who lived it, who won with Bryant, guarded elite scorers, and understands greatness up close it carries a different weight.

Alijah Arenas still has a long way to go. But right now, he’s finding his footing. And at USC, that may be exactly what the Trojans need.