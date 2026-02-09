Uchenna Nwosu Gets Real On Former USC Trojans' Super Bowl Win With Seahawks

In the Seattle Seahawks 29-13 Super Bowl LX win over the New England Patriots, two former USC Trojans showed out. In addition to quarterback Sam Darnold’s 202 yards and one touchdown pass in the Seahawks Super Bowl win, Nwosu also made an impact, recording a game-sealing pick-six in the fourth quarter for Seattle.

Both of the Seahawks' touchdowns in the Super Bowl featured two former Trojan players, Nwosu and Darnold, who were teammates at USC for three seasons.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) runs to score a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

During their time at USC, Darnold and Nwosu were named co-MVPs for the 2017 Trojans team, along with leading the team to a Pac-12 championship win over the Stanford Cardinal. Seahawks defensive tackle Brandon Pili was also on that Pac-12 championship team for the Trojans, while Seattle defensive end Leonard Williams played with USC from 2012 to 2014.

Following the Seahawks Super Bowl victory over the Patriots, Nwosu touched on winning his first title and the special meaning of doing it with two of his former Trojan teammates.

What Uchenna Nwosu Said

Feb 5, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

How Tight Knit Group Of Former USC Trojans Are On Seahawks:

“We’re very tight, it’s SC, we have a mantra, and it’s called ‘Fight On’ and no matter what happens, we continue to fight through everything. Shoutout to all my SC brothers and sisters here on the squad, and we’re able to bring home a championship.”

His NFL Journey:

“It’s been an up and down journey. I started off at USC, All-American, Co-MVP, all that good stuff. Go to the Chargers as a second-round pick, make a couple of plays, then come here in free agency, battle injuries back-to-back seasons, and now I’m a Super Bowl champ. The road hasn’t been easy, but I stayed resilient and kept God by my side, kept my family by my side, and I came out victorious," Nwosu said.

On Sam Darnold's Comeback Story:

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates on the podium after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Sam’s resilient, Sam’s strong. I’ve known him since he was 17-18 years old, so I know he’s prepared for this moment, and he’s worked his but off for this, and I’m so happy for Sam, he’s a Super Bowl champion,” said Nwosu.

Nwosu's 2025 Season With Seahawks

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) scores a touch down during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Nwosu wraps up the eighth season of his NFL career and fourth with the Seahawks with a career total of 262 total tackles, eight forced fumbles, and one interception. As it was on display in the Seahawks Super Bowl victory, Nwosu played a major role for Seattle’s defense this season and looks to continue to have an impact on the future of the franchise.

In the regular season, Nwosu collected 35 total tackles and seven sacks. During the Seahawks' postseason run that began in the NFC Divisional Round, Nwosu recorded two total tackles in addition to the interception return in the Super Bowl.

