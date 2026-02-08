Penn State Nittany Lions' Three Biggest Threats to Upsetting USC Trojans

Fresh off a signature win for their NCAA Tournament resume at the Galen Center over the Indiana Hoosiers, the USC Trojans travel back out to the east for a two-game road trip that is set to begin on Sunday against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

USC, winner of two straight, enters their road matchup against Penn State with a 17-6 overall record and is currently 6-6 in the Big Ten. The Trojans' two-game road trip, which also features a matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Feb. 11 in Columbus, presents a massive opportunity for USC to strengthen its tournament resume.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Penn State, following a blowout 110-69 loss to the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, post a 10-13 overall record and is last in the Big Ten at 1-11 in conference play. Despite their last-place standing, the Nittany Lions are an opponent that the Trojans shouldn’t take for granted.

The Nittany Lions nearly upset the No. 2 Wolverines and No. 10 Michigan State Spartans, two of the top teams in the Big Ten, in Happy Valley. Here are three players for the Nittany Lions who present the biggest threat to the Trojans on Sunday.

Freddie Dilione V

Feb 1, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Freddie Dilione V (5) moves the ball up the court during the first half Minnesota Golden Gophers at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State leading scorer Freddie Dilione V is one of the top players who will present the biggest threat to the Trojans in Sunday’s matchup. Dilione V enters the matchup against the Trojans, averaging 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game for the Nittany Lions.

Dilione V has scored 20-plus points in five games this season for the Nittany Lions, which included a season-high 25 points in Penn State’s 77-75 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Feb. 1.

The matchup between Dilione V and USC guard Chad Baker-Mazara will be a crucial one on Sunday. Baker-Mazara hopes to get the best of Dilione V in the scoring battle, while the Trojans also look to have an impactful performance from their other starting guard, Kam Woods.

Kayden Mingo

Jan 22, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Kayden Mingo (4) during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Rec Hall. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State guard Kayden Mingo is another player that the Trojans will need to look out for in the Nittany Lions backcourt. Mingo is second on the team in scoring behind Dilione V, averaging 13.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Mingo is looking to rebound from a struggling performance in the Nittany Lions' loss to the Wolverines on Thursday. In the loss to the Wolverines, Mingo scored seven points, four steals, one rebound, and an assist on 2-of-10 shooting from the field.

The Trojans aim to hold Mingo to a similar performance, as their defense against him will be key to pulling off the road victory.

Ivan Juric

Dec 13, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Ivan Juric (3) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Rebounding and defense could play a crucial role in Sunday’s matchup between the Trojans and the Nittany Lions. Juric has proven to be a key defender for the Nittany Lions this season and has excelled at rebounding.

Juric is averaging 9.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game this season for the Nittany Lions. USC forward Jacob Cofie will look to lock down Juric at the rim against the Nittany Lions, which will be another key matchup in the game.

