USC Trojans' Five-Star Target Gives Recruiting Update With North Carolina, Duke
The USC Trojans and coach Eric Musselman are in pursuit of class of 2026 recruit, small forward Maximo Adams.
USC is battling some of the biggest brands in all of college basketball for Adams; including the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils. Will the Trojans be able to keep the five-star phenom in Southern California?
Maximo Adams on Skill Set, North Carolina Schools
Maximo Adams spoke to Rivals recently about what he brings to the table and what he’s seen from the schools that he is considering.
“I think I’m very versatile…I can play multiple positions, shoot the three ball, get down in the post and play in the mid post as well,” Adams said. “My rebounding has been really good, and my motor. Obviously, I can play multiple positions, so one thing I’m trying to work on is my guard skills.”
He spoke about North Carolina, and is “looking forward” to learning more about them.
“I figured I’d go ahead and move up the visit since I’m out here already. I don’t know too much, right now, but I’ve seen some of the coaches coming out to my games. So I’m looking forward to going to learn more,” Adams said.
Adams is also considering North Carolina’s biggest rival, the Duke Blue Devils.
“Man, you know, it’s just, it’s Duke,” Adams said. “I’m excited about that."
MORE: Lincoln Riley Visits Elite USC Trojans Recruit During Bye Week
MORE: Predicting USC Trojans' Five Remaining Games Of 2025 Season
MORE: Grading USC Trojans Star Freshmen Who Have Exceeded Expectations
Adams On Hometown USC
An advantage that USC has over these other schools is the proximity that Adams has to them, being a kid from Southern California. He touched on his visit to the Trojans.
“I learned about their system on my visit. They play fast. I got to watch some of their practices, so most of the players, they went fast,” Adams said. “It’s a good relationship, you know, that’s home, so they’re around, they come to practice most of the time.”
Maximo Adams Player Profile
Maximo Adams is a 6-7 small forward out of Chatsworth, California. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 10 small forward in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports Composite rankings. He was evaluated by director of scouting Adam Finkelstein in July of 2025.
“He’s an exceptional mid-range shooter off the dribble. He can create space with his handle, but has very advanced footwork, both at the end of his drives and in the mid-post,” Finkelstein said. “He’s also a pick and pop threat to the arc…At his best, he’s also putting pressure on the rim.”
In EYBL play, Adams averaged 20.5 points and 11.4 rebounds per game on 52 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent from three point range.
USC has two recent commits from the class of 2026 with four star recruits Darius Ratliff and Adonis Ratliff. Adams would be the highest rated in this class recruit if he were to commit to the Trojans.