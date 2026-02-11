Three Bold Predictions For USC Trojans' Road Test Against Ohio State

Fresh off a thrilling come-from-behind 77-75 road win over the Penn State Nittany Lions, the USC Trojans aim to extend their three-game winning streak when they face another test against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Wednesday night in Columbus.

The Trojans enter Wednesday’s road test against Ohio State with an 18-6 overall record and are 7-6 in the Big Ten. The way things stand following the Trojans' win over the Nittany Lions, USC is in good shape to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three seasons.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, there is still work to be done for the Trojans, and extending their win streak to four games with a road victory over Ohio State will strengthen USC’s tournament resume heading back to Los Angeles.

The Trojans and Buckeyes played once last season, with Ohio State winning 87-82 at the Galen Center. Here are three bold predictions for USC’s road matchup on Wednesday against Ohio State.

Alijah Arenas Scores Over 20 Points For Third Consecutive Game

Feb 8, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) moves with the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions guard Freddie Dilione V (5) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

USC freshman guard Alijah Arenas, who has played just six games since making his Trojans debut, has been sensational for the Trojans in the last two games. Arenas broke out in the Trojans 81-75 home win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Feb. 3, scoring a career-high 29 points, six rebounds, one assist, one block, and a steal on 9-of-23 shooting from the field.

Arenas followed up that performance by scoring 24 points, three rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and two steals, which included the game-winning basket in the final seconds to lift the Trojans to the win over Penn State.

Given how impressive that Arenas has been recently, it’s hard to believe that his dominance will slow down on Wednesday against the Buckeyes. Ohio State is looking to bounce back, following an 82-61 home loss to its arch-rival, the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines. Expect the Buckeyes to have a unique game plan to attack Arenas defensively, while he still finds a way to score over 20 points.

Bruce Thornton Leads Buckeyes In Scoring

Feb 8, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) reacts after the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton has been a valuable player for the Buckeyes for the last few seasons. Thornton leads the Buckeyes in scoring this season, averaging 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. Thornton has been the leading scorer in seven of the Buckeyes' games this season, including 16 points in Ohio State’s loss to Michigan.

With Ohio State’s NCAA Tournament hopes on the line against the Trojans, Thornton will build off his performance against Michigan and lead the Buckeyes in scoring. Ohio State enters its home matchup against USC with a 15-8 overall record and is 7-6 in Big Ten play.

USC Wins Another Nail Biter

Feb 8, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Kam Woods (13) moves the ball up the court during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Coach Eric Musselman’s USC Trojans group has excelled in close games this season, which was on full display in their recent win against Penn State. The Trojans' last three wins have come by six points or less.

USC also holds a 7-1 record in games decided by one possession this season, with its lone loss coming at the hands of the Iowa Hawkeyes, a game in which the Trojans lost 73-72 on Jan. 28.

Wednesday’s matchup between the Trojans and the Buckeyes has the makings of being another close game, especially with both teams looking to take advantage of an opportunity to strengthen their tournament chances.

Outside of their two brutal losses in the 2026 calendar year against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and No. 10 Michigan State Spartans, the Trojans have excelled in games away from the Galen Center, which they’ll look to continue against the Buckeyes.

As for who will win the game, the Buckeyes and Trojans will go down to the wire, as USC again will make key plays down the stretch to come away with another impressive road victory and reach 19 wins on the season.

Final Score: USC 76, Ohio State 71

