Top-25 College Basketball Rankings Shuffle After USC Trojans Beat UCLA Bruins

The USC Trojans are No. 2 in the latest AP Top-25 Poll for women's college basketball after defeating the No. 4 UCLA Bruins for the second time of the season. In the SEC Tournament, the South Carolina Gamecocks hold the No. 1 seed over the Texas Longhorns after winning a coin flip.

Feb 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) and head coach Lindsay Gottlieb during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center.
With conference tournaments ready to begin across the country, only a few more editions of the AP Top-25 Poll for women's college basketball remain before NCAA Tournament. The No. 2 USC Trojans beat the No. 4 UCLA Bruins for the second time of the regular season and won the Big Ten regular season crown, while the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and No. 5 South Carolina Bruins will share the SEC regular season conference title.

The Trojans will be the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten conference tournament, but they did not claim the No. 1 ranking in the top-25 after beating UCLA. The Bruins fell two spots to No. 4 now that the Trojans hold two head-to-head wins over them. USC moved up an extra spot thanks to the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish losing their fourth game of the season to No. 22 Florida State

South Carolina and Texas will share the SEC regular season crown, but the No. 1 seed in the SEC tournament came down to conference commissioner Greg Sankey flipping a coin. The Gamecocks won the toss and will be the No. 1 seed.

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley works with her team against the Vanderbilt during the second quarter
Should teams like USC and UCLA or Texas and South Carolina advance in their respective conference tournaments, they could face each other for a third time, and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament might be at stake.

Previously ranked No. 3 overall in the AP Top-25 Poll, Notre Dame will not be the top seed in the ACC Tournament as the North Carolina State Wolfpack hold the No. 1 seed. Ranked No. 7 in the top-25, North Carolina State knocked Notre Dame from the No. 1 overall ranking in the country. The Fighting Irish lost their next game against Florida State, tying Notre Dame's conference record with North Carolina State's.

Like in the SEC, Notre Dame and North Carolina State will be co-champions of the ACC regular season. Remaining in the ACC, No. 11 Duke upset then-ranked No. 8 North Carolina, knocking the Tar Heels out of the top 10 down to No. 14

North Carolina suffered one of the biggest drops in the updated rankings. The LSU Tigers ended their season with two consecutive losses to No. 19 Alabama and unranked Ole Miss, but they only moved two spots to No. 9

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey watches from the sideline during the game against the Texas Longhorns at the Moody Center
No. 18 Tennessee fell seven spots, previously ranked No. 11 in the nation. Additionally, No. 20 Kansas State was previously No. 14 before dropping six positions in the rankings.

Here is the full AP Top-25 Poll from Monday, March 3:

1. Texas

2. USC

3. UConn

4. UCLA

5. South Carolina

6. Notre Dame

7. North Carolina State

8. TCU

9. LSU

10. Oklahoma

11. Duke

12. Kentucky

13. Ohio State

14. North Carolina

15. Maryland

16. West Virginia

17. Baylor

18. Tennessee

19. Alabama

20. Kansas State

21. Oklahoma State

22. Florida State

23. Creighton

24. Michigan State

25. South Dakota State

