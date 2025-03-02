Myles Garrett, Cheryl Miller, Reggie Miller Attend USC Trojans' Win Over UCLA Bruins
The No. 4 USC Trojans took down the No. 2 UCLA Bruins on Saturday night. The Women of Troy finished the regular season with a 27-2 record, 17-1 in Big Ten conference play. The Trojans are Big Ten champions in just their first season in the conference.
The matchup was held at Pauley Pavilion in Westwood, California, and the stadium was packed. The matchup between the two cross-town rivals was sold out, and it was a star-studded crowd.
Celebrities and professional athletes came out to watch one of the season's top women’s college basketball matchups. The crowd featured singer-songwriter John Legend, actor Jason Sudeikis, NFL star Myles Garrett, former UCLA basketball star Reggie Miller, former USC baskeball star Cheryl Miller, and many more. The crowd's energy was felt for the duration of the game.
The last time the two teams faced off at Galen Center, it was also a sold-out crowd filled with big names. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was in attendance for both games. This rivalry receives national attention whenever they face off, demonstrating the impact the two programs have on women’s hoops.
The USC Trojans won the game, 80-67, and not once did they lose the lead. USC guard JuJu Watkins had a stellar performance once again, scoring 30 points against a cross-town rival.
Watkins has now put up 30 points in four straight matchups against the UCLA Bruins. It also marked her 20th career 30-point game, only trailing USC alumni Cheryl Miller, who did it in 25 games. Watkins is just a sophomore, and if she keeps this up, she will break Miller's record in no time.
USC forward Kiki Iriafen scored 17 points after limited action in the first half due to foul troubles. With each starter up to three fouls in the third, the Trojans needed everyone on the team to step up, and they did. Guard Avery Howell came off the bench to score back-to-back threes, extending USC’s lead in the fourth
“We really have become a team. You know, I know a lot of people were down on us when we lost a tough game to Notre Dame, and I’m so proud of how a group just sort of didn’t listen to the scrutiny and decided to look inward and get better,” USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said after the win.
“What an incredible atmosphere. So grateful for the opportunity to compete for a championship in our home city against an unbelievable team with this crowd,” Gottlieb said about the crowd. “You don’t get this all the time, and we’re really grateful just for that opportunity.”
Iriafien spoke after the game about the feeling of winning the Big Ten while playing at a rival’s arena.
“We are excited, we’re pumped, we beat our rivals at their own home,” Iriafen said. “It felt like the whole arena was against us, but we had our SC crowd right here cheering us on.”
With the win, the Trojans have won the Big Ten conference in their inaugural season. The Women of Troy earned the No. 1 seed for the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball tournament, giving them a double bye to the quarterfinal round.
The UCLA Bruins will also have a double-bye, locking in the No. 2 seed despite the loss. The Bruins finished the regular season with a 28-2 record. Both losses were by the USC Trojans.
The Big Ten tournament will take place March 5-9. The Trojans will make their appearance on March 7. The tournament will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.