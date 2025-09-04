Why Transfer Portal Additions Aren't Only Strength Of USC Basketball's Future
USC men's basketball coach Eric Musselman is leading the Trojans in the right direction, and the future looks bright heading into the 2025-26 season. Fresh off his first season that ended with a 17-18 record and a 7-13 Big Ten finish, Musselman made several additions to the Trojans' roster this offseason, including bringing in one of the nation's top transfer classes.
Not only has USC been successful in the transfer portal, but its recruiting has started to strengthen as well. Entering this season, the Trojans have two talented shooting guard commits and an eighth-ranked recruiting class. Five-star Alijah Arenas, son of NBA star Gilbert Arenas, highlights Musselman's first recruiting class.
Arenas, however, is expected to miss six to eight months after suffering a knee injury that required surgery. Four-star shooting guard Jerry Easter is also a talented shooting guard incoming this season.
USC Sets Unofficial Visit For 2027 Four Star Forward
Musselman has his sights set on what he hopes is a bright future for USC basketball as he tries to elevate the program to a similar level that he achieved during his tenure with the Arkansas Razorbacks. USC has offered a talented four-star recruit who could benefit the future of their program under Musselman.
USC is set to host four small forward Gene Roebuck for an unofficial visit on Sept. 9. Roebuck, a talented forward out of La Mirada High School, is ranked as the No. 40 overall recruit in the 2027 national recruiting class.
Outside of USC, several other schools have expressed their interest in Roebuck. The list of schools that have offered Roebuck includes Arizona State, California, Kansas, San Francisco, and UCLA.
Roebuck has been a rising star for La Mirada in his freshman and sophomore seasons. In his two seasons with La Mirada, Roebuck has averaged 21.9 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.
What To Expect With USC Heading Into This Season?
While USC struggled in its first season in the Big Ten, expect this year to be much brighter in the second season under Musselman. While USC did struggle last season, they pulled off some big wins against two of the top teams in the conference, against Illinois and Michigan State.
With a talented transfer class, the Trojans are poised to be an underrated team in the Big Ten this season and will be stout on defense with some of their offseason additions.
The addition of Virginia forward Jacob Cofie, Auburn forward Chad Baker-Mazara, and 2024-25 Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year guard Amarion Dickerson from Robert Morris will make the Trojans a very talented defensive team.
The Trojans' incoming transfer class being ranked sixth in defensive rating, will put USC in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten and earn them a spot in the NCAA Tournament this season.