Should USC Trojans Be Insulted by Latest Coaches Poll Ranking?
The release of the Coaches Poll Top 25 for week 1 brought plenty of conversation across college football, but the USC Trojans were left on the outside looking in. Despite beginning the season with a commanding win, national respect is still something that will take time to build. Early opponents like the Missouri State Bears and the Georgia Southern Eagles may not be enough to sway voters, leaving USC to prove itself later in the schedule.
On paper, it might be easy for Trojan fans to feel slighted. The team looked sharp in its debut, posting a dominant performance that showed improvement on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Jayden Maiava directed the offense with confidence, while Lincoln Riley’s defense looked more organized and disciplined than last year’s unit.
Pollsters Still Skeptical of USC
Still, beating Missouri State is not the same as beating a Power Four opponent, and voters appear content to wait before moving USC back into the national conversation.
That approach isn’t unique to USC. Historically, the coaches' poll has been conservative in its early adjustments, especially when a program is in transition. Riley is in his third year at USC, but the post-Caleb Williams era brings questions about identity and consistency. Until the Trojans stack wins against more established competition, it’s unlikely the pollsters will hand them the benefit of the doubt.
The upcoming schedule only reinforces that point. After Missouri State, USC faces Georgia Southern, another program from outside the Power Five. Wins in those games will count in the standings, but they won’t shift perception. The real tests come later in the fall, when the Trojans meet Big Ten opponents who can offer a truer measure of their progress.
Respect Will Come Later in the Season
For USC, the poll position should be viewed less as an insult and more as an opportunity. Being unranked can sharpen focus inside the locker room, forcing players to earn recognition instead of relying on reputation. With a young quarterback, USC needs to take it slow and focus on establishing the run. Paired with a defense still trying to prove itself, the chance to grow without external hype might benefit Riley’s group in the long run.
At the same time, recruits and national observers are still watching. The Trojans’ explosive start to the season gives Riley and his staff a valuable tool on the trail. Recruits who visited Los Angeles over the weekend saw an offense capable of moving the ball with ease and a defense eager to shed last year’s reputation. Even if the Coaches Poll isn’t buying into USC yet, the performance on the field remains the best marketing tool for the future.
Should the Trojans feel insulted by the latest ranking? Probably not. Respect in college football is rarely handed out in week 1, especially when the competition is viewed as inferior.
USC will have its chance to climb when the schedule stiffens. Until then, the focus will be on maintaining momentum and proving to the rest of the country that this is a program ready to reenter the national stage.