USC Trojans' Four-Star Commit Braeden Jones Updates Recruitment
The USC Trojans had a nice weekend on and off the field. After defeating Missouri State 73-13 in their season opener, the Trojans scored some big recruiting news when a key member of their 2027 recruiting class officially shut down his recruitment.
Four-star edge rusher Braeden Jones announced he will be shutting down his recruitment. The Illinois native committed to USC nearly a year ago on Oct. 13, 2024.
Jones Shuts Down Commitment
Jones spoke with Rivals about the state of his recruitment, which has showed no signs of wavering since his commitment to USC.
“Everything is shut down. I’m committed to USC 100%. Let’s go fight on, man," Jones said. "Man, I’m excited for this class to come in. A lot of guys are going to be early enrollees. So, we are ready to come in. It’s just good to be able to work with the guys and be around a bunch of guys that are really great and respected in their positions."
The No. 25 defensive lineman and No. 165 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings, Jones was the fifth recruit to commit to the Trojans. He recevied 24 offers, but chose USC over programs like Michigan and Ohio State.
Filling A Key Team Need
Out of the eight defensive line commits USC has in their 2026 recruiting class, Jones was the first to pledge to the program. He helped spur a run of commitments at a key position that the Trojans needed to fill out.
In addition to Jones, the Trojans reeled in a few other key out-of-state defensive line prospects. Four-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield is one of the top recruits in Texas, checking in as the No. 8 defensive lineman and No. 9 player in the state according to 247Sports' rankings. The top player in the New Jersey, four-star edge rusher Luke Wafle, committed to USC over Penn State and Ohio State.
Jones is athletic and offers good size with plenty of room to grow at 6-4, 250 pounds. If he continues to develop, Jones could earn a key role in USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn's defense in the coming years.
Other USC Commits To Shut Down Recruitment
Jones isn't the only USC commit to shut down his recruitment.
On the offensive side of the ball, four-star wide receiver Trent Mosley officially shut things down earlier this year in May. That same month, three-star wide receiver Ja'Myron Baker and four-star running back Shahn Alston also closed off their recruitment.
The Trojans have picked up some of the top recruits in their 2026 recruiting class, it will be crucial for them to keep their recruits locked down.