All Trojans

USC Trojans' Four-Star Commit Braeden Jones Updates Recruitment

One of the USC Trojans' earliest commits in their 2027 recruiting class has officially shut down his recruitment. Four-star edge rusher Braeden Jones will not be taking any visits or entertaining any other programs until he signs with the Trojans.

Gabriel Duarte

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans had a nice weekend on and off the field. After defeating Missouri State 73-13 in their season opener, the Trojans scored some big recruiting news when a key member of their 2027 recruiting class officially shut down his recruitment.

Four-star edge rusher Braeden Jones announced he will be shutting down his recruitment. The Illinois native committed to USC nearly a year ago on Oct. 13, 2024.

Jones Shuts Down Commitment

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff big ten Recruiting Transfer NIL Simote Katoanga Braeden Jones D'Anton Lynn
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jones spoke with Rivals about the state of his recruitment, which has showed no signs of wavering since his commitment to USC.

“Everything is shut down. I’m committed to USC 100%. Let’s go fight on, man," Jones said. "Man, I’m excited for this class to come in. A lot of guys are going to be early enrollees. So, we are ready to come in. It’s just good to be able to work with the guys and be around a bunch of guys that are really great and respected in their positions."

The No. 25 defensive lineman and No. 165 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings, Jones was the fifth recruit to commit to the Trojans. He recevied 24 offers, but chose USC over programs like Michigan and Ohio State.

Filling A Key Team Need

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff big ten Recruiting Transfer NIL Simote Katoanga Braeden Jones D'Anton Lynn
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Out of the eight defensive line commits USC has in their 2026 recruiting class, Jones was the first to pledge to the program. He helped spur a run of commitments at a key position that the Trojans needed to fill out.

In addition to Jones, the Trojans reeled in a few other key out-of-state defensive line prospects. Four-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield is one of the top recruits in Texas, checking in as the No. 8 defensive lineman and No. 9 player in the state according to 247Sports' rankings. The top player in the New Jersey, four-star edge rusher Luke Wafle, committed to USC over Penn State and Ohio State.

Jones is athletic and offers good size with plenty of room to grow at 6-4, 250 pounds. If he continues to develop, Jones could earn a key role in USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn's defense in the coming years.

MORE: Big Ten Coaches Reveal Season Sleep Schedule: Lincoln Riley’s Response Stands Out

MORE: How USC’s Caleb Williams Could Be the Biggest Winner of NFL Week 1

MORE: Three Biggest Shocks of USC Trojans Depth Chart For Season Opener vs. Missouri State

MORE: USC Trojans Make Surprising Move Along Defensive Line: First Official Depth Chart

MORE: USC Trojans Coaches, Veterans Reveal First Impression of Five-Star Recruit RJ Sermons

Other USC Commits To Shut Down Recruitment

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff big ten Recruiting Transfer NIL Simote Katoanga Braeden Jones D'Anton Lynn
Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Jones isn't the only USC commit to shut down his recruitment.

On the offensive side of the ball, four-star wide receiver Trent Mosley officially shut things down earlier this year in May. That same month, three-star wide receiver Ja'Myron Baker and four-star running back Shahn Alston also closed off their recruitment.

The Trojans have picked up some of the top recruits in their 2026 recruiting class, it will be crucial for them to keep their recruits locked down.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football