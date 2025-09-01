How Joe Mixon’s Injury Changes Everything for USC’s Woody Marks
One of the biggest players for the USC Trojans in 2024 was running back Woody Marks. Marks went on to the 2025 NFL draft, selected by the Houston Texans in the fourth round with the No. 166 overall pick.
Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list as the team cut the roster down to 53 players. With Mixon being out for at least the first couple of weeks, Marks is currently listed as the No. 3 running back. Can the former USC Trojans running back move up the depth chart?
Why Mixon Has A Shot To Breakout
Ahead of Mixon on the depth chart are running backs Nick Chubb and Dameon Pierce. While both are talented, Marks is as well. Chubb suffered a serious knee injury in 2023 and is looking to return to his previous form. Pierce, who had a strong 2022 season, has struggled to stand out as injuries have held him back.
With Mixon out for at least four weeks and the other running backs having a history of injuries, Marks has a chance to work his way up the depth chart and compete for a large role with the offense. He demonstrated his talent with the USC Trojans in 2024 as the MVP of the offense.
How Marks Opened Up USC’s Offense
If given the opportunity, Marks is a player who can open up the offense. The former Trojan is a speedy and physical athlete who, once there is a hole open for him, will take off. In 2024, Marks finished the season with 198 carries for 1,133 yards and nine touchdowns. The running back is a talented athlete and completely opened up the offense for USC.
In addition to being a talented runner, he was a reliable pass catcher for the Trojans. Whether it was quarterback Miller Moss or Jayden Maiava, Marks is a trusted teammate to throw to. He finished the season with 47 receptions for 321 yards. He went just one game without a reception.
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley was under fire throughout the 2024 season due to how the team was performing. Riley came in with high expectations, especially when it comes to the offense. USC faced some issues, making a quarterback switch, but they were always in the game until the end. Through the ups and downs, Marks was a highlight of a team finding their way.
USC finished the season with a 7-6 record. Marks did not play in the bowl game as he prepared for the 2025 NFL Draft, and he suffered a concussion in the regular season finale against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Of the six losses, five were within one score. The only game that was not within one score was the loss against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish went on to the national championship and were a talented team, but also, the USC offense did not have Marks for the majority of the game.
Marks has the talent, and if he is on the field, he can make a difference. He is a rookie and will have to work his way up the depth chart, but with the injury status of the players around him, the former USC Trojans running back can become a role player for the Texans.