What USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Said About Clay Helton Before Georgia Southern Game
The USC Trojans are 1-0 this season after their dominating 73-13 win over the Missouri State Bears. Next up for the Trojans are the Georgia Southern Eagles. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for Saturday, Sep. 6 at 4:30 p.m. PT at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It will be broadcast on FS1. It will mark the return of former Trojans coach Clay Helton.
USC coach Lincoln Riley spoke to reporters after practice about the upcoming game.
Lincoln Riley Speaks About Clay Helton
"We played a coaches charity tournament at Pebble Beach...When I first got a chance to go, it was with some of the guys that he went out with when he was the head coach here...Have had a chance to sit down and had some cool conversations with him, his staff, his wife. Phenomenal people...He's been great."
USC Trojans Welcoming Back Clay Helton
The USC Trojans are off to a 1-0 start and will look to make it 2-0 against Georgia Southern. USC will welcome an old friend into the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum when the two sides face off, former Trojans coach Clay Helton. Helton is in his fourth season with the Eagles and has an overall record of 20-19. They lost their opening game this season against the Fresno State Bulldogs to fall to 0-1.
Helton was the coach at USC from 2015 to 2021. His overall record with the Trojans was 46-24 and a conference record in the Pac-12 of 36-13. He led USC to a Pac-12 title and a Rose Bowl victory in 2017.
USC fired Helton after the second game of the season in 2021. USC’s turned to interim coach Donte Williams to finish out the season before hiring Lincoln Riley as coach in the offseason.
The Trojans are big favorites to knock off the Eagles. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, USC is a 28.5 point favorite. The over/under is currently at 61.5 points. USC is 1-0 in covers this year as they beat the visiting Missouri State Bears while being a 35.5 point favorite.
USC hopes to have another stress-free win before they start Big Ten conference play against there Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, Sep. 13 on the road.
Jahkeem Stewart Update
A big question mark the past few weeks for Trojans fans has been the status of freshman defensive end Jahkeem Stewart. Stewart was out for the Missouri State game but was seen practicing. It looks like things are trending for the highly touted freshman to make his debut this week.
