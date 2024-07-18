USC Basketball: Trojans on Short List of Schools For Carmelo Anthony's Son
Kiyan Anthony, the son of 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, is considering a visit to USC as part of his college recruitment process. Kiyan is additionally considering visits to Ohio State, Auburn, Rutgers, and another visit to Syracuse, per On3's Joe Tipton.
The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is a four-star recruit and part of the class of 2025. He plays for Long Island Lutheran in Glen Head, New York and is currently playing for Team Melo in the AAU Basketball Program, where he is averaging 19.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
Kiyan has yet to receive an offer from USC, but has received offers from Ohio State, Florida State, UCF, Pittsburgh, Michigan, Maryland, Dayton, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, Seton Hall, and Syracuse among other programs. He has visited Florida State and Syracuse, per 247 Sports.
If Kiyan were to end up playing for USC, he would continue the recent trend of sons of NBA greats playing for the Trojans. D.J. Rodman, the son of five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman, and Bronny James, the son of NBA all-time scoring leader LeBron James, recently played for the Trojans as well.
Kiyan's father, Carmelo, spent nearly two decades playing in the NBA after leading Syracuse to an NCAA championship. The former No. 3 overall pick in 2003 played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and Los Angeles Lakers, becoming a perennial All-Star and part of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.
