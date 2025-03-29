All Trojans

UConn Huskies' Geno Auriemma, Paige Bueckers Show Support for JuJu Watkins

USC Trojans women's basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb spoke about the support that guard JuJu Watkins has received after tearing her ACL. UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma reportedly reached out, and Paige Bueckers offered her support.

Charlie Viehl

Mar 22, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma watches from the sideline as they take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.
Mar 22, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma watches from the sideline as they take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
The outpouring of support for USC Trojans superstar JuJu Watkins as she begins her recovery has been tremendous, garnering a response from Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb before USC's matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday.

According to Trojans team reporter Keely Eure, Gottlieb mentioned that UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma and associate head coach Chris Dailey were in contact with the USC coach upon news of Watkins' injury. Before her junior season, UConn guard Paige Bueckers suffered a torn ACL, the same injury as Watkins, and the Huskies coaches offered some advice on recovering from the injury.

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) on the court against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the second half
Mar 24, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) on the court against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

"I would be remiss if I didn't say the outpouring of support for our program and for JuJu has been unbelievable. . . . The impact that a 19-year-old has on our university and our community and women's basketball at such a young age is on full display," said Gottlieb.

Bueckers was asked about her reaction to Watkins' injury, and she also shared some wisdom on the recovery process. Bueckers also said that she has reached out to Watkins, offering any support she may need.

"For JuJu, your heart breaks. Just the devastation that especially during right now during the tournament of not being able to be out there with your team, during the most important part of the year. So I know, especially we empathize for her, we've been there, and we and we know how much it sucks, but you don't get to be as good as JuJu if you don't have a great motor, a great work ethic, and she's gonna attack this process, just as she's attacked basketball. Just as she's great at basketball, she's gonna be great at this recovery process," said Bueckers.

The support for Watkins came in from all directions, including Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles, who suffered a torn ACL in February of 2023. Miles missed the entire following season, and she was able to talk about what she learned.

"Prayers to JuJu. I was actually watching the game in real time and saw it happen. Heart breaks for anyone that goes through that," said Miles. "You know, I wouldn't wish that injury on my worst enemy, so it's just a tough one. I think the advice that I'd give to her is to take her time. There are a lot of external factors, a lot of people who would like to see you back earlier than you may be able to.

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins during pregame warmup before the NCAA Tournament.
Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins during pregame warmup before an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

"At the end of the day, this injury takes time, and it really takes you listening to your body and what it needs. So I would just tell her to stick to her rehab plans, don't listen to people rushing her back, and do it on her own time," Miles continued.

While Watkins begins her recovery process, the Trojans are still competing in the NCAA Tournament. USC will face Kansas State at 5 p.m. on Saturday with an appearance in the Elite Eight at stake.

