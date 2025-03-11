All Trojans

Updated National Championship Odds: UConn, South Carolina Favorites

Updated national championship betting odds for women's college basketball after the USC Trojans lost to the UCLA Bruins to win the Big Ten. The Trojans and Bruins only trail the UConn Huskies and South Carolina Gamecocks in odds to win the NCAA Tournament, trailing only

Cory Pappas

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) and forward Timea Gardiner (30) guard USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during the second half of the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament final game on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. UCLA defeated USC 72-67.
UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) and forward Timea Gardiner (30) guard USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during the second half of the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament final game on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. UCLA defeated USC 72-67. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans women's basketball team lost in the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship game on Sunday to the UCLA Bruins, 72-67. JuJu Watkins and the USC offense was bottled up and they weren't able to back up their Big Ten regular season title with a Big Ten tournament title. They will now get ready for the NCAA Tournament. 

What are the Trojans updated betting odds to win the National Championship? The current favorites are the UConn Huskies and South Carolina Gamecocks.

NCAA Tournament Betting Odds

Mar 8, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb communicate with her player as they play against
Mar 8, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb communicate with her player as they play against UCLA Bruins during the first quarter for the Big Ten Conference Championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans are now tied for the third best odds to win the National Championship with the UCLA Bruins and Texas Longhorns at +550 per FanDuel Sportsbook. Ahead of them are the UConn Huskies and South Carolina Gamecocks at +290. Right below USC, UCLA, and Texas are the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at +750.

USC likely still has a good enough resume to secure one of the four No. 1 seeds with their 28-3 record that includes two wins over UCLA in the regular season. These were the only two defeats that the Bruins suffered all season in their 30-2 campaign. 

ESPN’s bracket projection has South Carolina, Texas, UCLA, and USC getting the No. 1 seeds. Surprisingly the team tied for the best title odds, UConn, is still on the No. 2 line despite winning the Big East regular season and conference tournament with a record of 31-3.

UConn, South Carolina, and Notre Dame have been dominated the sport for quite some time now, with each winning or playing in multiple national title games in the past 10 years. Is this the year for a new team to crash the party and cut down the nets?

MORE: USC Trojans’ Jahkeem Stewart Primed For Immediate Impact as True Freshman

MORE: NCAA Tournament Implications After UCLA Bruins Beat USC Trojans To Win Big Ten Tournament

MORE: Sam Darnold to Seattle Seahawks In NFL Free Agency? Geno Smith Trade Impact

Trojans Fall To Bruins In Big Ten Championship

USC Trojans center Clarice Akunwafo (34) guards UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) during the second half of the 2025 TIAA
USC Trojans center Clarice Akunwafo (34) guards UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) during the second half of the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament final game on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. UCLA defeated USC 72-67. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Things were looking good for USC through a half of basketball on Sunday afternoon in the Big Ten title game vs. UCLA. USC went into halftime with a 45-35 lead. It looked like a repeat of the teams' two previous meetings in the regular season, where USC won both by double figures, until the Bruins stormed back.

UCLA center Lauren Betts dominated in the paint and the USC offense went ice cold. There was a 10 minute period that stretched from the third to fourth quarter where the Trojans failed to make a single field goal. Star USC guard JuJu Watkins had one of her worst shooting performances of the season, finishing nine for 28 from the field while turning the ball over five times with only two assists.

The most jaw dropping stat of this game had to be the turnovers from each side. UCLA had an astounding 24 turnovers while USC added another 19, making for a sloppy game.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

feed

Published |Modified
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Basketball