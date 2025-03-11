Updated National Championship Odds: UConn, South Carolina Favorites
The USC Trojans women's basketball team lost in the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship game on Sunday to the UCLA Bruins, 72-67. JuJu Watkins and the USC offense was bottled up and they weren't able to back up their Big Ten regular season title with a Big Ten tournament title. They will now get ready for the NCAA Tournament.
What are the Trojans updated betting odds to win the National Championship? The current favorites are the UConn Huskies and South Carolina Gamecocks.
NCAA Tournament Betting Odds
The USC Trojans are now tied for the third best odds to win the National Championship with the UCLA Bruins and Texas Longhorns at +550 per FanDuel Sportsbook. Ahead of them are the UConn Huskies and South Carolina Gamecocks at +290. Right below USC, UCLA, and Texas are the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at +750.
USC likely still has a good enough resume to secure one of the four No. 1 seeds with their 28-3 record that includes two wins over UCLA in the regular season. These were the only two defeats that the Bruins suffered all season in their 30-2 campaign.
ESPN’s bracket projection has South Carolina, Texas, UCLA, and USC getting the No. 1 seeds. Surprisingly the team tied for the best title odds, UConn, is still on the No. 2 line despite winning the Big East regular season and conference tournament with a record of 31-3.
UConn, South Carolina, and Notre Dame have been dominated the sport for quite some time now, with each winning or playing in multiple national title games in the past 10 years. Is this the year for a new team to crash the party and cut down the nets?
Trojans Fall To Bruins In Big Ten Championship
Things were looking good for USC through a half of basketball on Sunday afternoon in the Big Ten title game vs. UCLA. USC went into halftime with a 45-35 lead. It looked like a repeat of the teams' two previous meetings in the regular season, where USC won both by double figures, until the Bruins stormed back.
UCLA center Lauren Betts dominated in the paint and the USC offense went ice cold. There was a 10 minute period that stretched from the third to fourth quarter where the Trojans failed to make a single field goal. Star USC guard JuJu Watkins had one of her worst shooting performances of the season, finishing nine for 28 from the field while turning the ball over five times with only two assists.
The most jaw dropping stat of this game had to be the turnovers from each side. UCLA had an astounding 24 turnovers while USC added another 19, making for a sloppy game.
