USC Freshmen Phenoms Are Sparking NCAA Tournament Push

A pair of USC freshman guards, Alijah Arenas (men's) and Jazzy Davidson (women's), showed out for the Trojans, as they both put on sensational performances to guide their respective teams to recent crucial victories in their season.

In addition to their impactful performances, both Arenas and Davidson earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. It was Davidson’s second consecutive week receiving the honor, while Arenas was awarded for the first time this season.

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Both of their performances came in crucial games for the Trojans, as USC’s men’s and women’s basketball teams continue to earn victories to strengthen their NCAA Tournament resume, heading into the final stretch of the regular season. Here’s a breakdown of how both Arenas and Davidson performed for the Trojans in their key wins.

Alijah Arenas

Feb 8, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) moves with the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions guard Freddie Dilione V (5) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Starting in what was just his fifth-ever collegiate game, Arenas led the way for the Trojans in a crucial home game at the Galen Center against another NCAA Tournament hopeful from the Big Ten, the Indiana Hoosiers.

In the 81-75 win over the Hoosiers on Feb. 3, Arenas scored a career-high 29 points, six rebounds, one assist, a steal, and a block on 9-of-23 shooting. Arenas followed up his career performance by guiding the Trojans to a 12-point second-half comeback on the road against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sunday.

In the comeback win, Arenas scored 24 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks, including the game-winning shot in the final seconds to lift the Trojans to a 77-75 victory over the Nittany Lions.

It was a crucial win for the Trojans' tournament chances as a loss would’ve been a crushing blow to their resume. Arenas and the Trojans look to build off the win when they face the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Wednesday.

USC currently posts an 18-6 overall record and is 7-6 in the Big Ten heading into its matchup against the Buckeyes. The Trojans' 18 wins this season surpass their win total from coach Eric Musselman's first year, when USC finished 17-18.

Jazzy Davidson

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Outside of her thrilling performances throughout the season, USC freshman guard Jazzy Davidson has proven to be a valuable leader for the Trojans this season. Davidosn put on a show in the Trojans' two road wins against the Northwestern Wildcats and the Illinois Fighting Illini to earn Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.

Davidson’s impressive week began with a 21-point performance in the Trojans 83-65 win over the Northwestern Wildcats on Thursday. Davidson followed up on that performance by scoring a career-high 27 points in the Trojans' 70-62 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini.

With those two wins, the Trojans are in great shape to make the NCAA Tournament, as they currently post a 15-9 overall record and are 7-6 in the Big Ten. Davidosn will look to continue her dominance as the Trojans return to Los Angeles to face off against the Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday.

Davidson’s performance will be pivotal for the Trojans moving forward as USC is set to face two ranked opponents on the road in the final three games of the regular season, the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes (Feb. 22) and the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (Mar. 1).

