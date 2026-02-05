Alijah Arenas Is Writing One Of Sports’ Best Comeback Stories

Looking to strengthen their NCAA Tournament resume, the USC Trojans basketball team responded to the pressure, beating the Indiana Hoosiers 81-75 at the Galen Center on Tuesday night. Several players contributed to the win over the Hoosiers, but the performance of freshman guard Alijah Arenas was one of the biggest highlights of the night for USC.

In what was just his fifth collegiate game, Arenas put on a performance many Trojan fans had been anticipating since he made his debut against the Northwestern Wildcats on Jan. 21, a matchup which USC lost 74-68 at the Galen Center.

Dec 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) warms up prior to the game against the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In the win over Indiana, Arenas scored a career-high 29 points, six rebounds, one assist, a block, and a steal on 9-of-23 shooting from the field. It was a remarkable performance in what has been an incredible comeback story for the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas.

Alijah Arenas Remarkable Turnaround Story For USC Trojans

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) enters the court before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In April of 2025, Arenas was involved in a brutal car accident that almost took his life. On top of that, Arenas also tore his meniscus in July. Before the season, there was the possibility that the former five-star guard wasn’t even going to be able to play for USC this year.

However, the remarkable recovery process Arenas underwent helped him make his debut in January for the Trojans. Now that Arenas is slowly progressing back to his full potential, the Trojans chances of making the NCAA Tournament are in great shape despite the other recent injuries to their team.

How Arenas Can Help USC Moving Forward After Breakout Performance

Dec 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) warms up prior to the game against the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Before Arenas even made his collegiate debut, USC’s backcourt took a major hit with long-term injuries to guards Rodney Rice and Amarion Dickerson. Rice is out for the season after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder injury. Dickerson also underwent surgery for his hip injury in December and is out for three to four months.

With both players out, the continued improvement of Arenas down the final stretch of the season will play a critical role in the Trojans earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament in their second year under coach Eric Musselman. USC has not made the NCAA Tournament since the 2022-23 season, where they fell to the Michigan State Spartans in the first round.

Other Players That Have Stepped Up For Trojans

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Kam Woods (13) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Jamichael Davis (1) react in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Robert Morris transfer guard Kam Woods looks to continue to step up for USC after recent impressive performances. Woods was picked up by the Trojans as a midseason transfer addition in December.

In USC’s win over Indiana, Woods was second on the team in scoring, recording 18 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block, on 6-of-12 shooting from the field. Woods is averaging 7.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in his 11 games played for the Trojans.

What's Next For USC?

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the win, USC improves to 17-6 on the season and is now at .500 in Big Ten play, posting a 6-6 conference record. USC was able to overcome a 33-point performance from Indiana star guard Lamar Wilkerson in the win against the Hooisers.

USC will head back out to the East Coast to face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sunday, before facing the Ohio State Buckeyes on Feb. 11 in Columbus. The tip-off from Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania, is scheduled for 9 a.m. PT with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

