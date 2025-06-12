USC Trojans' 5-Star Commit Alijah Arenas Attends Practice After Scary Car Crash
USC Trojans freshman Alijah Arenas made a public appearance on campus this week, just weeks after surviving a harrowing car accident that left the five-star recruit hospitalized and in a medically induced coma.
Arenas was in attendance for an open summer basketball practice at USC, watching from the sidelines as his new teammates went through drills, according to Ryan Kartje of the LA Times. Although he’s not yet participating in workouts, his presence alone marks a significant step in his recovery and serves as a powerful moment for the Trojans program and its fans.
The son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, Alijah was seriously injured on April 24 when the Tesla Cybertruck he was driving crashed in the Reseda neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. The vehicle reportedly struck a fire hydrant and a tree before catching fire. Bystanders rushed to the scene and pulled the 18-year-old from the smoke-filled truck before first responders arrived. He was hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma due to smoke inhalation.
Within days, the Arenas family shared positive updates on his condition. On April 25, Gilbert revealed that his son had regained consciousness and was alert enough to write a note asking, “Did anyone get hurt?”
Less than a week later, family friend Josiah Johnson confirmed on the YouTube show Gil’s Arena that Alijah was walking, talking, and recovering faster than expected. Doctors cleared him of any major long-term injuries, and he was released from the hospital to continue healing at home.
“He’s doing very well,” Gilbert Arenas said during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. “He had some angels with him that morning. Glad he’s fully recovering and didn’t have any major injuries. That’s all we can pray for.”
Arenas’ appearance at practice offers new optimism for his long-term availability. Though he still has to complete his high school coursework before enrolling, his recovery and reemergence are clear signs that he remains on track to join Eric Musselman’s 2025 recruiting class as planned.
Arenas, a 6-foot-5 guard from Southern California, is ranked the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2025 class according to 247Sports. He headlined Musselman’s first full recruiting haul at USC, bringing high-level scoring ability, athleticism, and star power to a team in transition.
While his timeline to return to full basketball activity remains uncertain, his commitment to USC and determination to be part of the team have never wavered.
For now, Alijah Arenas’ presence at practice is a reminder of both the fragility of life and the strength it takes to bounce back. His story continues to inspire the USC community, and Trojans fans will be watching closely as the next chapter of his journey unfolds.
The 2025 season is sure to be an exciting endeavor, and Arenas is a big reason why.