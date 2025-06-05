All Trojans

Washington Mystics' Kiki Iriafen Earns Rookie Honor, Makes WNBA History

Former USC Trojans All-American and Washington Mystics rookie Kiki Irafen has been named WNBA Rookie of the Month over Paige Bueckers while making league history alongside names like A'ja Wilson and Tina Charles.

Kyron Samuels

In this story:

Former USC Trojans All-American and Washington Mystics rookie Kiki Irafen has entered the scene in the WNBA and announced herself as one of the best players in the league right away. Iriafen was named WNBA Rookie of the Month after a dominant eight-game stretch where she saw herself made league history and became the first rookie since multi-time MVP A’ja Wilson to score double-digit points in their first eight games. 

Iriafen is averaging an impressive 14 points, 10 rebounds, and an assist on 51 percent from the field and 84 percent from the free throw line. Iriafen is second only to Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers in points per game and became the youngest Mystics player in two decades to record a 20-point performance. Iriafen accomplished that feat in just eight games. 

“It’s just so validating that my hard work has paid off,” Iriafen said. “From the day I got drafted to the Mystics, I just put my head down, like, I’m going to work, whatever that might look like for this team. All I can say is I’m just giving my best effort every single time that I’m playing, and it’s nice to see the fruits of your labor come to fruition, even though it’s still early.”

“It’s very fulfilling and rewarding that I can compete at this level,” Iriafen said. “I think it’s just a testament of, your journey doesn’t have to look like anybody else’s and you can still accomplish your goals.”

Per ESPN’s Alexa Philippou, Kiki Iriafen became the 6th player in league history to average a double-double through their first eight career games and first since Tina Charles in 2010. Iriafen’s Rookie of the Month win bodes well for the young star, as the past few winners of the first Rookie of the Month award have gone on to win the Rookie of the Year award. 

Although Iriafen is incredibly assertive on the court and has a veteran-like presence, the rookie is incredibly humble and was even taken aback by receiving the honor amongst such stiff competition from her rookie classmates. Although Bueckers is also off to a historic start, she has missed the past two games while being in the concussion protocol. Even if Bueckers had been fully healthy, Iriafen would have as strong of a case as anyone with the way she's played.

“I definitely was surprised,” Iriafen said. “I did not even know where coach was going with his speech.” 

Although the battle will be stiff between Iriafen and Paige Bueckers, there’s a real chance the former Lady Trojan can stand atop the rookie mountaintop when it’s all said and done. For now, look for the records to keep pouring in and for Iriafen to find herself among some of the most successful names in the sport’s history.

